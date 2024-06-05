Jeep Meridian X Special Edition Re-launched On Popular Demand

The features offered on Jeep Meridian X Special Edition position it as a more sophisticated urban vehicle with tech-savvy appeal

If you are a Jeep fanatic or have been following Jeep India’s developments, you must be aware of the Jeep Meridian X launched last year. This was a limited edition offering and was launched alongside another Meridian special edition named ‘Upland’. For 2024, Jeep has re-launched Meridian X and offers a more personalised proposition for buyers.

Jeep Meridian X Special Edition Launched Again in 2024

Meridian has been a very important vehicle in Jeep’s portfolio and offers that lucrative 7-seater or 3-row seating option that buyers expect in this price segment look for. Based on the Jeep Compass, Meridian is a tempting proposition for anyone looking into buying a large monocoque SUV with sophisticated ride and handling.

With Meridian X, Jeep is bringing a dash of personalisation to buyers in the form of exterior design highlights and is also offering a lot of added features along the way. Jeep India has priced the Meridian X at Rs. 34.27 lakh (Ex-sh). Meridian X is back on popular demand and is likely to be offered in a small batch.

Meridian’s pricing continues to start from an attractive (relatively) Rs. 29.45 lakh (Ex-sh). The company mentioned that they are giving custom upgrades and top-end accessories with Meridian X. Jeep is offering exterior modifications like side moulding and puddle lamps.

On the inside, modification options include programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, air purifier, dash cam and premium carpet mats, along with an optional rear seat entertainment package, which should be quite a pull for target chauffeur-driven audience.

A more urban-oriented special edition

As seen with the Jeep Meridian X and Upland launched in 2023, Upland is more of an outdoorsy and lifestyle-oriented special edition package. On the other hand, Meridian X was more tuned towards urban dwellers and people looking for a more sophisticated-looking package than standard Meridian.

In that regard, there are a multitude of exterior changes with Jeep Meridian X over the standard car. These include body-coloured lowers, a sophisticated grey roof, grey pockets integrated into their alloy wheels and other designs to turn heads. There are not changes in the powertrain department and the sole 2.0L 170PS engine continues as is.

Statement from Jeep India

Announcing the special edition, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director of Jeep India, remarked, “The Jeep Meridian X reflects our dedication to constantly innovate and elevate the driving experiences for our customers. The Special Edition epitomizes the inherent duality of the SUV, seamlessly transitioning from conquering rugged off-road terrain to commanding attention on urban streets.”

“With an array of accessories, we have amped the Meridian’s dual characteristics, catering to the adventurous spirit and refined tastes of our diverse clientele. Whether navigating challenging trails or cruising cityscapes, this edition promises to captivate enthusiasts seeking sophistication, performance, and unmatched capability.

This launch not only elevates the design ethos for Jeep aficionados but also extends a broader spectrum of expression, empowering drivers to truly embody their unique identities on the road.” He added.

Also read – Jeep Meridian facelift spotted testing with ADAS equipment