Jeep SUV Built On Tata Platform – 2028 Launch, India and Exports

Stellantis Group has just announced that the company aims to increase the localisation for its vehicle portfolio for Indian market. In that direction, Stellantis Group and Tata Motors JV will launch a new SUV to be launched in India and shipped to 50 countries. Thus positioning India as a global hub for production and exports.

The most interesting aspect of this development is the fact that this next gen SUV will be based on a platform provided by Tata Motors. This made-in-India export-spec next gen Jeep SUV based on Tata Motors platform is set to hit the roads by 2028. Let’s take a closer look.

Jeep SUV, Tata Platform

The strategic 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Stellantis Group has yielded multiple vehicles and has been active for around two decades. This partnership jointly operates the Ranjangaon facility where Tata cars like Nexon and Curvv along with Jeep cars like Compass, Meridian and Wrangler (CKD) are manufactured.

Ranjangaon facility will be where Jeep’s next gen SUV is likely to be manufactured too. It will be positioned on a localised platform provided by Tata Motors. As of writing this post, Stellantis Group is yet to confirm which Tata Motors platform, but is speculated to be the ARGOS platform on which Sierra is positioned.

This platform is modular and scalable and is capable of accommodating a wide range of powertrain and drivetrain configurations. Both FWD and AWD configs are supported by ARGOS platform. Also, this platform is capable of hosting powertrains of multiple fuels including Electric and CNG, which could make it future-proof for Jeep.

Stellantis is leveraging localisation, supply chain, cost structures, market-specific technology and cost-effectiveness. The company is hopeful of being ‘asset light’ and staying globally competitive with this India-developed Jeep project. This upcoming next gen Jeep SUV will be manufactured in India and will also be exported to 50 countries globally.

What to expect?

This makes the India-developed Jeep project attractive for Indian SUV buyers craving for a global-spec vehicle. Depending on market demands, this upcoming Jeep SUV based on Tata Motors platform might be offered in Petrol, Diesel, Flex Fuel, Hybrid and even fully electric fuel options along with RWD, FWD and AWD configurations.

India-developed Jeep SUV is expected to make a grand debut in 2028 and is expected to turn the tides around for Stellantis in India. Currently, the company offers vehicles under Jeep and Citroen brands and both these brands could use more sales and volumes.