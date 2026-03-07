Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Patented In India – 100 kWh Battery, 600 bhp

Stellantis N.V. conglomerate has been expanding the Jeep lineup globally. There is a strong push towards introducing electrified versions of Jeep vehicles and launching smaller and more affordable Jeeps like Avenger. In India, however, Jeep primarily focuses on ICE vehicles offering Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and the iconic Wrangler.

There seems to be a shift or intent for a shift in strategies as Jeep India has just patented a new vehicle in the country. We’re talking about the Wagoneer S, which is an all-electric offering. If launched in India, it would be the first-ever fully-electric Jeep to be sold in the country. Let’s check out the possibilities.

Jeep Wagoneer S

First introduced in 2024, Jeep Wagoneer S is a fully electric SUV from Jeep and is based on the STLA Large platform. Where dimensions are concerned, it is smaller than Wagoneer and even the Grand Cherokee. Speaking of, Jeep Wagoneer S measures 4,887 mm in length, 1,899 mm in width, 1,645 mm in height and has a 2,870 mm long wheelbase.

20-inch wheels are standard in North America, where it went on sale first. Prices in USA currently start from USD 65,200, which roughly translates to Rs 60 lakh. Initially, there was only a Launch Edition trim, which was expanded later with the addition of Limited trim.

Where design is concerned, Wagoneer S is unmistakably a modern Jeep. It gets the iconic vertical slat illuminated grille, although being a closed-off one. It gets subtle, yet strong creases to establish a sophisticated vibe. Further complementing it are tastefully executed chrome highlights. Headlights are LEDs and the housing is rater sleek.

Lower grille gets a gloss Black finish and bumpers get air intake elements as well. At the rear, we can see connecting LED tail lights, a rather large roof spoiler with an interesting aero design. At the sides, we can see a slightly sloping roofline, which is highlighted by Silver accents at the D Pillar area.

Premium Interiors

On the inside, we can see a two-spoke steering wheel. Jeep Wagoneer S gets four screens at the front, one-upping the triple-screen setups from rival brands. There’s a 12.3-inch infotainment, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 10.2-inch co-driver’s entertainment display and then there’s a fourth 10.2-inch display dedicated for climate control. If these are enough, there’s a 10-inch HUD too.

With Wagoneer S Launch Edition, Jeep offers a Black and Red leather upholstery option. Notable interior features include sophisticated ADAS, 16-way adjustable seats with heating, cooling and massage functions, panoramic sunroof, 19-speaker premium McIntosh audio system and others.

Powering the Jeep Wagoneer S is a 100.5 kWh Li-Ion battery pack, that promises a range of up to 488 km on a single charge. Jeep offers dual motor AWD layout as standard with peak performance of up to 600 bhp and 837 Nm. There’s Level-2 Fast Charging support as well, promising 20% to 80% SOC in just 23 minutes. Jeep India is yet to confirm whether Wagoneer S will be launched in India or not.





