Jeep Wrangler CKD Launch Price Rs 53.9 L To Rs 57.9 L

Jeep Wrangler takes on rivals Land Rover Defender and Mercedes Benz G-Wagon in the Indian market

Aiming to reduce costs, Jeep is actively working to bring more of its products under the CKD (completely knocked down) route instead of importing them as completely built units (CBU). The latest to join the CKD list is Jeep Wrangler. It is the company’s second locally assembled product that has been launched today.

Priced from Rs 53.9 lakh for the Unlimited variant and Rs 57.9 lakh for the Rubicon variant, the new Jeep Wrangler CKD comes with 3 years / 1 lakh kms warranty. The CBU Wrangler model was priced in the range of Rs 63.94 lakh to Rs 68.94 lakh.

Jeep has plans to launch two more locally assembled products in the Indian market, one of which is new generation Jeep Grand Cherokee. This will make its global debut later this year, with India launch scheduled for 2022.

Avoid high import duty

CBU option results in significant price hike, as import duty for CBU cars in India is 60% / 100%, depending on the value and engine capacity. CKD route is cheaper, as it attracts import duty in the range of 15% to 30%.

In case of Jeep, the CKD route will also help the company to make India a manufacturing hub for all global markets that have right-hand drive vehicles. Jeep’s manufacturing facility is located at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra. For 2021 Wrangler’s local assembly, the company has earmarked investments worth Rs 180 crore.

2021 Jeep Wrangler key updates

New Jeep Wrangler has an updated cabin, featuring a refreshed dashboard layout. It will have an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with internet connected smart features powered by Uconnect 4C NAV system. It will support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other key features include premium leather upholstery with contrast white stitching, passive keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, USB ports, multiple 12v sockets, and push button start.

Powering new Wrangler is a 2.0-litre high-power turbo petrol motor that is capable of generating 268 bhp of max power at 5250 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Wrangler could get a 4WD system that sends power to all four wheels.

In terms of safety, new Wrangler will be equipped with features such as four airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera and sensors, electronic roll mitigation, hill start and descent control and traction control.

Pre-bookings open for 2021 Wrangler

Pre-bookings have commenced for 2021 Made in India Jeep Wrangler. Customers can approach their nearest Jeep brand dealerships to pre-book 2021 Wrangler.

Dr. Partha Datta – Jeep India Managing Director said, “Indian customers have always desired the legendary Jeep Wrangler, and I am pleased that today we are able to bring this to them, assembled in India. We have extended our points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country. I’m also happy to announce that we have introduced a MOPAR-original suite of over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs which customers can order at our dealerships.”