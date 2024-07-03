Jeep Wrangler New TVC Featuring Hrithik Roshan – The Jeep Life

2024 Jeep Wrangler rivals legacy off-roaders like Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser

Iconic American SUV manufacturer, Jeep, is among the most popular with off-road enthusiasts. Especially the Wrangler, which is a legacy off-roader that contributed making Jeep a global phenomenon that it is today. Jeep Wrangler new TVC is now live and it features the stylish Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Let’s take a look.

Jeep Wrangler New TVC

In a rather interesting move, Jeep India welcomes Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan to ‘The Jeep Life’. The company seems to have initiated a new campaign named ‘The One And Only’, featuring Hrithik Roshan. This seems to be a celebrity endorsement to push the marketing around the newly launched 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

Announcing the collaboration, Hrithik Roshan said, ‘Did this ad, and actually loved the Jeep! What makes an icon #TheOneAndOnly? It’s not about conquering heights, it’s about leaving a mark and steering beyond. It’s about surpassing yourself and setting new benchmarks to be the ultimate icon.

Meet my Jeep Wrangler Rubicon #WranglerTheOneAndOnly. Can’t wait to go above and beyond as I begin the ultimate adventure!’. This short video shows Hrithik Roshan driving off a Black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon model with its top down. The message in this campaign is The One And Only and that’s what Hrithik Roshan reiterates as well.

Jeep India’s official YouTube account described the collaboration saying, ‘Witness the story #TheOneAndOnly. Icons who designed their destiny with passion to become #TheOneAndOnly and transcend the boundaries to become true legends. #JeepIndia welcomes Hrithik Roshan to the #JeepLife.

Updates with the new model

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler has been a radical step into the future with a revamped features list. Jeep Wrangler continues to be on sale in India in two trim levels – Unlimited and Rubicon. Price for 2024 Wrangler starts from Rs 67.65 lakh (Ex-sh) and the range extends till Rs 71.65 lakh (Ex-sh).

All the Jeep goodness like open-air freedom, off-road capabilities, iconic status, heritage, and road presence are still present with 2024 model. Building on the success of its predecessors, new Wrangler gets a Gorilla Glass windshield, 12-way adjustable seats, TomTom navigation and more.

The premium quotient has been upped with soft-touch plastics, thicker carpets, acoustic front glass, active noise-canceling cabin, sound deadening materials and other attributes. The infotainment screen runs U Connect 5 system, there are 85 safety features including Level-2 ADAS among others.

Powertrain-wise, the 2.0L 4-cyl petrol motor makes 270 bhp and 400 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Mechanically locking front and rear diffs, full float 44 HD Dana rear solid axle, Rock-Trac transfer case with 4:1 low ratio, BFGoodrich M/T tyres are notable off-road attributes.

1 of 3

Also read – Next Generation Jeep Compass Likely Cancelled