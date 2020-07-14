Home Car News Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept debuts alongside 2021 Ford Bronco

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept debuts alongside 2021 Ford Bronco

Abhinand Venugopal
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept

Jeep’s Wrangler Rubicon 392 is powered by a 6.4-litre ‘392 Hemi’ V8 petrol mill

American automaker Jeep (under FCA group) has unveiled an all-new Wrangler concept that looks almost production-ready. Dubbed the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, it is one of the very few modern-day Jeep products to get a V8 power plant. Top officials at Jeep say that it would most likely become a road-going model in the near future, as fans have been awaiting a V8-powered Wrangler for quite some time.

Interestingly, Jeep unveiled its latest creation on the same day as Ford Motor Company introduced its 2021MY Bronco range; a resurrection of an iconic off-roader from the 20th-century American automotive scenario. The new-gen Ford Bronco is a direct rival to the current Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender lineup.

Jeep’s latest concept gets the name from its engine — a 6.4-litre ‘392 Hemi’ NA V8 motor packing about 450bhp and 610Nm of torque. This is married to an 8-speed automatic transmission that powers either axle via a Selec-Track full-time four-wheel-drive system (with two transfer cases).

The 392 Hemi (internally codenamed ‘Apache’) is familiar from a range of products under FCA such as the Dodge Durango SRT, Dodge Charger/Challenger SRT 392, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT (available in India) and various RAM pickup models albeit tuned differently. ‘392’ denotes its 392 cubic inches of displacement.

The powertrain promises a 0-60km/h sprint time of under five seconds; quite impressive for a hardcore off-roader. It is also coupled to a ‘dual-mode’ exhaust system for satisfying V8 acoustics.

To tackle almost all kinds of terrain, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 features Dana 44 axles, electronic locking differentials (front and rear), 2.0-inch lift by Fox shock absorbers, Beadlock wheels, 37-inch off-road tyres, Rubicon rock rails, steel bumpers, Warn winch, etc. The vehicle boasts of a massive ground clearance of 338mm. Approach- and departure-angles are marked at 29.5 degrees and 40.1 degrees, respectively. Breakover angle stands at a healthy 29.5 degrees.

Being a concept, Jeep designers and engineers have taken all creative freedom whilst developing the Wrangler Rubicon 392. The final production model would be toned down a bit but most of the concept’s aesthetic basics should stay intact.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, once launched, may not be available in many markets outside North America. However, global markets would soon receive the next-gen Jeep Renegade and Compass’ three-row variant. Meanwhile, the Indian-spec Jeep Compass BS6 is almost ready to make an introduction in a mildly facelifted avatar (see spy shots).

