Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept debuts alongside 2021 Ford Bronco

Jeep’s Wrangler Rubicon 392 is powered by a 6.4-litre ‘392 Hemi’ V8 petrol mill

American automaker Jeep (under FCA group) has unveiled an all-new Wrangler concept that looks almost production-ready. Dubbed the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, it is one of the very few modern-day Jeep products to get a V8 power plant. Top officials at Jeep say that it would most likely become a road-going model in the near future, as fans have been awaiting a V8-powered Wrangler for quite some time.

Interestingly, Jeep unveiled its latest creation on the same day as Ford Motor Company introduced its 2021MY Bronco range; a resurrection of an iconic off-roader from the 20th-century American automotive scenario. The new-gen Ford Bronco is a direct rival to the current Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender lineup.

Jeep’s latest concept gets the name from its engine — a 6.4-litre ‘392 Hemi’ NA V8 motor packing about 450bhp and 610Nm of torque. This is married to an 8-speed automatic transmission that powers either axle via a Selec-Track full-time four-wheel-drive system (with two transfer cases).

The 392 Hemi (internally codenamed ‘Apache’) is familiar from a range of products under FCA such as the Dodge Durango SRT, Dodge Charger/Challenger SRT 392, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT (available in India) and various RAM pickup models albeit tuned differently. ‘392’ denotes its 392 cubic inches of displacement.

The powertrain promises a 0-60km/h sprint time of under five seconds; quite impressive for a hardcore off-roader. It is also coupled to a ‘dual-mode’ exhaust system for satisfying V8 acoustics.

To tackle almost all kinds of terrain, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 features Dana 44 axles, electronic locking differentials (front and rear), 2.0-inch lift by Fox shock absorbers, Beadlock wheels, 37-inch off-road tyres, Rubicon rock rails, steel bumpers, Warn winch, etc. The vehicle boasts of a massive ground clearance of 338mm. Approach- and departure-angles are marked at 29.5 degrees and 40.1 degrees, respectively. Breakover angle stands at a healthy 29.5 degrees.

Being a concept, Jeep designers and engineers have taken all creative freedom whilst developing the Wrangler Rubicon 392. The final production model would be toned down a bit but most of the concept’s aesthetic basics should stay intact.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, once launched, may not be available in many markets outside North America. However, global markets would soon receive the next-gen Jeep Renegade and Compass’ three-row variant. Meanwhile, the Indian-spec Jeep Compass BS6 is almost ready to make an introduction in a mildly facelifted avatar (see spy shots).