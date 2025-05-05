Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Special Edition Launch Price Rs 73.16 L

Willys Jeep has been one of the most iconic vehicles in the world. One with nostalgia among millions. Even in India, Willys Jeep holds quite a prominence and has a cult following among SUV lovers. Jeep India is launching a new Willys ‘41 Special Edition of Wrangler in India for a price tag of Rs 73.16 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Special Edition

In India, Jeep is only bringing 30 units of Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition and all of them feature a new 1941 original Willys Military Green colourway. This colourway is a tribute to Jeep’s robust history and its affiliations with the military forces. Willys ‘41 Special Edition also gets a slew of accessories that set it apart from standard Wrangler.

Where pricing is concerned, Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition is priced at Rs 73.16 lakh (Ex-sh). Which is a premium of Rs 1.51 lakh over the standard Wrangler. The optional accessories pack with Willys ‘41 Special Edition can be had for an offer price of 4.56 lakh. With this edition, Jeep aims to offer a piece of Jeep history reimagined for modern Indian explorers.

This special edition features a multitude of adventure-ready upgrades along with exclusive design elements. The exclusive Willys Military Green colourway is complemented by a 1941 hood decal which stands out. Wrangler Willys also gets powered side steps on the outside, which proves beneficial during ingress and egress.

Other notable features added with Wrangler Willys include a Digital Video Recorder, which is a dual channel (front and rear) dashcam. Apart from that, there are grab handles and all-weather floor mats. The optional kit offers a roof carrier with integrated sidesteps and a Sunrider roof that costs Rs 4.56 lakh.

Powering this vehicle is the same powertrain as standard Wrangler. This means the same 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine as the regular model that is capable of delivering 270 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a full-time 4X4 transfer case along with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Statement from Jeep India

Speaking on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, said: “The Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition is more than a vehicle—it’s a tribute to Jeep’s timeless legacy of freedom, adventure, and authenticity. Inspired by the original spirit of the Willys, this exclusive edition blends heritage with bold individuality, allowing passionate Jeepers to make a statement that’s both personal and iconic. It’s a celebration of everything Jeep represents, thoughtfully designed for those who value distinction rooted in legacy.”