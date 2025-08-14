Jimny 5 Doors Sales Stopped In Australia – Suzuki Tells Dealers To Issue Refund

While Suzuki has not provided any details about the issue, it has been clarified that there are no safety-related risks

Suzuki Jimny 5-door is manufactured exclusively in India. While not so popular here, 5-door Jimny has witnessed significant demand in multiple global markets. In Australia, the 5-door Jimny is on sale as Jimny XL. In a surprising move, Suzuki has issued a stop-sale notice for the Jimny XL. Let’s check out what’s happening.

Jimny XL sales paused in Australia

Suzuki dealers in Australia have been asked to cancel bookings of Jimny XL and issue a refund. This move seems quite odd since demand for Jimny XL was quite strong in Australia. Especially due to the unavailability of the 3-door model. It is currently not available for sale in Australia due to non-compliance with the mandated autonomous emergency braking feature. It is expected that the 3-door Jimny will be upgraded to meet Australian safety standards and will be back on sale in 2026.

Jimny XL doesn’t have such issues, as it complies with the emission and safety standards in Australia. However, sales have now been paused due to unspecified reasons. It is reported that Jimny XL is currently under evaluation at its manufacturing site in India. While not disclosing the reason for the stop-sale notice, Suzuki has assured that there is no safety-related fault. It means that existing owners can continue using the SUV without any worries.

Since it is not certain exactly when the issue will be resolved, Suzuki dealers have been asked to cancel bookings and issue refunds to customers. This move protects customers from potential prolonged delays in delivery. However, customers have also been given the choice to retain their bookings. If they want, they can wait to get delivery of their Jimny XL.

Suzuki will be interacting with customers directly to provide them with more information on the sudden stop-sale notice. While not making a public disclosure, it is important to actively look into the concerns of loyal customers. Suzuki has asked its dealers in Australia to provide details of customers who have booked the Jimny XL. They will be contacted individually to clear any of their doubts and apprehensions.

Potential reasons for stop-sale notice

It is to be noted that the stop-sale has been issued only for Australia. Jimny 5-door continues to be available for sale in India. Exports to other markets have also not stopped. Suzuki has also stated that there are no safety related issues with the Jimny XL in Australia. Such factors clearly indicate that there is no universal type issue with the 5-door Jimny.

It is possible that the stop-sale notice for Jimny XL in Australia could be linked to an emission related concern. Or, there could be some challenges on the production side, linked to logistics and supply chain issues. Another possibility is that an updated version may be in the works. However, there is currently no official confirmation.

