Jimny Styled Mini Electric SUV Spied Testing – Launch As MG?

This new Mini eSUV from China draws inspiration from Maruti Jimny and Land Rover Defender

Baojun brand is a subsidiary of SAIC-GM-Wuling JV, just like MG. They offer a lot of cars under these brands; including the newly launched Hector and Hector Plus. Same cars are shared between brands of GM, SAIC and Wuling. For example, Baojun 530 is rebranded as Wuling Almaz, Chevrolet Captiva and MG Hector.

Last year Baojun showcased a new mini electric SUV concept. We are talking about KiWi mini crossover. It is a three-door electric mini SUV with incredibly cute looks. This small EV SUV has now started testing. First spy shots has leaked online.

New Mini Electric SUV – Jimny Inspired

New KiWi EV is smaller than the Maruti Jimny. It retains much of its design attributes from concept. Speaking of design, LED headlights and tail lights are retained from concept car. Overall proportions and design details on the outside are retained as well.

Sure, the test mule is rolling on steel wheels, but top-spec models will get alloys. If the Maruti Jimny is a miniature Mercedes-Benz G-Class, KiWi EV new crossover is a miniature Land Rover Defender 90, except for its iconic round headlight elements.

Even on the inside, the twin horizontal display and dashboard layout remain true to its concept. This new mini EV would look like a fitting proposition to rival Jimny, even without a 5-door layout.

It is smaller and is likely to be more city-friendly too. Internally codenamed E260S, It is not yet named. But it will bear KiWi branding instead of Baojun’s like we saw on concept vehicle. If launched in India, it will come under the MG brand.

India Launch?

With its retro-futuristic design and its smaller dimensions, it is likely to take the Chinese market by storm. Specifications are not yet known including battery size and range. There will be pooled components from similar Kei cars including Chinese highest-seller Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. In effect, this vehicle is the world’s first ‘electric Kei car UV’.

Launch is likely to happen in China in the first half of 2023. After that, it will be marketed by Wuling in other ASEAN markets like Indonesia. There is no official word regarding India launch under the MG brand. But we hope that it does. MG Motor India is getting ready to launch AIR EV later this year. Air EV is sold under the Wuling brand in China. It is one of the best selling electric cars in China today.