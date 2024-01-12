Jimny Thunder Edition Discontinued – Old Ex-sh Prices In Effect Again

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition discontinued, posed an attractive pricing to take on its arch rivals, Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued Jimny Thunder Edition in India, creating ruffles in Indian lifestyle vehicle scene. The Rs. 2 lakh discount with Jimny on both Zeta and Alpha trim and Rs. 25,000 worth Thunder Edition cosmetic upgrades for free was a tempting proposition. Taking the overall value down by Rs. 2.25 lakh. This Thunder Edition is not on sale anymore.

Jimny Thunder Edition Discontinued

Jimny was Maruti Suzuki’s answer to Mahindra Thar’s unprecedented popularity and demand. The company had experience in making lifestyle vehicles in India as seen with Gypsy. Jimny was manufactured in India for global markets anyways. So, launching it in India to rival Thar was an obvious decision.

This 5-door lifestyle off-roader is exclusively made in India, unlike the 3-door Jimny. Clocking fewer sales numbers than Thar, Maruti Suzuki decided to give Rs. 2 lakh flat discount on Jimny. The company introduced Thunder Edition accessories kit worth Rs. 25,000 that dealerships gave away for free of cost. This was offered with both Zeta and Alpha trims.

This Thunder Edition Kit included roof rails, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel cover, a front bumper garnish, a unique front skid plate, side door claddings, door visors, illuminated door sill guards, ORVM garnish, side fender garnishes. Not just that, there were mountain-theme decals as well, which gave a unique appeal.

On the inside, there was a new tan finished steering wheel cover, all-weather 3D mats, unique black and tan leatherette seat upholstery along with tan-coloured grips on door and dashboard grab handles. There were no functional upgrades with Jimny Thunder Edition discontinued.

Jimny prices in 2024

With benefits up to Rs. 2.25 lakh (including Rs. 25,000 Thunder Edition Kit), early adopters of Maruti Suzuki Jimny who paid the full price were naturally furious. Now, Maruti Suzuki Jimny prices start from Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-sh), the same as before launch of Thunder Edition.

Maruti Suzuki offers 4X4 transfer case as standard fitment, unlike Mahindra Thar which offers 4X4 depending on variants and engine combo. The 1.5L NA petrol engine on Jimny makes 103 bhp peak power and 134.2 Nm peak torque, mated to wither a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

Even though the ex-sh prices start from Rs. 12.74 lakh for Jimny, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and benefits that total a sum of around Rs. 1 lakh. These benefits depend on various factors and visiting nearest Nexa dealership is advised.