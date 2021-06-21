Jitendra Electric Scooter JMT1000HS Price Cut To Under Rs 62k

Jitendra Electric scooter JMT1000HS has become more affordable thanks to the increase in FAME-II Subsidy

Recent amendments made by the Ministry of Heavy Industries to the FAME-II Subsidy has come at an opportune time. As on date, electric vehicles are costlier by Rs.20,000 as compared to the ICE counterparts, and hence the electric vehicle segment, will benefit greatly by this new policy.

Under the new FAME-II scheme, the earlier subsidy rate for electric two wheelers was at Rs 10,000/kWh which has now been increased to Rs 15,000/kWh. In view of this, every EV maker in the country has announced reduced pricing, thus making electric two wheelers more affordable and within the reach for the common man.

This has allowed the prices of electric scooters to come down, even below the likes of Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, etc – which are the best selling scooters in India. The reduction in price will also go a long way in boosting EV adoption as the Government of India plans on making India an electric vehicle nation by 2030.

Jitendra Electric Scooter Reduced Pricing

Jitendra Electric Vehicles, a leading EV company based in Nashik, Maharashtra has been producing and selling 2 and 3 wheeler EVs. The company has welcomed this new policy under National Mission on Electric Mobility (NMEM) by Department of Heavy Industries, Government of India. The limit on incentives for an electric two wheelers is now capped at 40 percent of its price, which is twice the previous limit of 20 percent.

Jitendra Electric Scooter JMT1000HS comes in with a reduced price at Rs.61,995, which is Rs.12,082 less than its earlier pricing. It is also available with a 3 year warranty. The JMT1000HS e-scooter comes in with a 1 kW motor and 2 kW battery with regenerative braking, reverse assistant and find-my-scooter features. It is capable of a high speed of 51 km/h and offers mileage of 90 km per charge.

The IOT enabled e-scooter can be used as a double passenger vehicle while the flick of rear seat clamp allows for space to fix a cargo box for e-commerce usage. Jitendra Electric Scooter JMT1000HS measures 1,870mm in length, 690 mm in width and 1100 mm in height. It weighs 150 kgs and gets ground clearance at 175mm. It is designed to carry 170 kg load and negotiate a 7 degree gradient.

Other EV Makers

Other EV manufacturers in the country have also announced price reductions following the new policy and have decided to pass the benefit offered by the government to buyers. Ather Energy has announced price cuts on Ather 450X and 450 Plus. Okinawa Autotech, which sells the iPraise+, Praise Pro and Ridge+ electric scooters in the Indian market has also announced that this benefit will be passed on to buyers with prices being reduced in the range of Rs 7,500-15,000.

Similarly TVS Motor Co, which has only one electric offering, iQube, has announced a price reduction of over Rs 100,000. The iQube, which was earlier priced at Rs.1,12,027, has now been lowered to Rs.1,00,777. Revolt has also announce new pricing for the RV400 which has been slashed by Rs 28,000 to Rs 90,799 putting it on bar with the Bajaj Pulsar NS125.