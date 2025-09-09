JLR India Passes on Full GST Benefit – Price Reductions up to Rs 30.4 Lakh

JLR India has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST rationalisation to its customers, effective immediately. The move, which applies to its entire portfolio of Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery SUVs, will result in price benefits ranging between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 30.4 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

This decision follows the Government of India’s reforms to simplify and rationalise GST rates for the automobile sector. For JLR, the timing coincides with the upcoming festive season, a period that traditionally drives higher demand in the luxury car segment.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “The GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles is a welcome move for customers and for the industry. This move will provide much-needed impetus reinforcing our confidence in and commitment to India’s luxury market.”

Model-Wise GST Benefits

Range Rover: Price benefits ranging from Rs 4.6 lakh to Rs 30.4 lakh

Defender: Price benefits ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 18.6 lakh

Discovery: Price benefits ranging from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9.9 lakh

(Exact price benefit varies by variant and can be confirmed at authorised JLR showrooms.)

Strategic Impact

JLR’s decision to extend the full GST benefit reflects its customer-first approach and aims to strengthen consumer sentiment in the premium SUV market. Industry experts suggest that the revised pricing could make JLR’s offerings more attractive against rivals in the ultra-luxury SUV space, where price sensitivity is a growing factor even among affluent buyers.

JLR India has been steadily building its brand presence in the country with a portfolio that blends British design, advanced technology, and performance. The Range Rover continues to serve as the flagship of its luxury SUV line-up, the Defender appeals with its rugged capability, while the Discovery offers a balance of versatility and premium comfort.

By aligning with the government’s reform measures, JLR not only enhances affordability for its customers but also reinforces its confidence in India’s long-term growth as a key luxury market.