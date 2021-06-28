Joy E-Bike Aims To Sell 10k Electric Motorcycles, EVs This Year In Gujarat

Joy e-bike electric two wheeler company’s Gujarat dealership network to be expanded to 100 by FY21-22 end

While modern day marketing and sales employs an important digital face, the need for brick and mortar dealerships remains top priority. And in recent times, focus on the EV industry is growing. This means as EV companies grow, their dealership networks too will grow.

It’s no surprise the electric two-wheeler industry is taking big strides. Given the size of the two-wheeler industry, one can expect electric two wheelers to be a driving force in propelling EV growth.

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd has laid out plans to expand its dealership network to 100, and sell 10k electric vehicles this year in Gujarat. The push for Joy e-bike comes on the back of recently announced Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 for Gujarat. The policy outlines a range of incentives and initiatives for EV customers, and manufacturers, both.

Sales target of 10k units

The 10k unit sales target includes both, high, and low-speed models. This will be achieved by reaching out further into new and existing markets. Outreach expansion means the company will be able to reach out to maximum customers through its 100 dealerships. Currently, that number stands at 60. Gujarat dealership network expansion plans are set to be achieved by end of FY 2021-22.

Currently, Joy e-bike product portfolio includes over 10 models, an initiative that has grown in strength since 2015. A manufacturing facility was inaugurated in Vadodara in January 2021. The plant is built with manufacturing capacity of 3-4 Lakh units per annum. At present, the company has a customer base of over 6000, and has reached 350+ touchpoints in over 25 cities.

Electric Vehicle Policy 2021

In laying the groundwork for stability and growth in the Indian EV industry, it’s imperative that policies are updated as quickly as the world is evolving. Doing so helps manufacturers work on short, and long-term plans. Furthermore, subsidy and benefits’ announcements help provide the boost the industry needs.

Considering the mammoth size of the Indian two-wheeler industry, it’s not difficult to see potential in the future of the electric two-wheeler industry. Furthermore, all countries are committing in some way to reach green goals in the coming decade and an EV blueprint is a dependable way to get there.

Sneha Shouche, Chief Financial Officer, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd said, “The latest Gujarat Government’s Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 is an assurance of fast growth of electric mobility in the entire state.”