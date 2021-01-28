Joy E Bikes Launches 4 Electric Motorcycles – New EV Plant In Vadodara

The new Joy e-bike plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, is estimated to generate 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, the parent company of Joy e-bikes has invested around INR 45 crore on a new electric two wheeler manufacturing plant in Vadodara. The company has also announced the launch of 4 new high performance electric motorcycles via a virtual event presided over by minster of Home Affairs, Amit Shah.

Joy e-bikes

The new manufacturing plant in Vadodara has an annual installed production capacity of 100,000 electric two wheelers in one shift, in its first phase. The facility is estimated to create as many as 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

Speaking at the launch event, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and MD, Wardwizard Group, announced that the company will manufacturing all the critical components of the electric motorcycles from frames to batteries in-house. Joy e-bikes is optimistic about capturing 25% market share in the burgeoning electric two wheeler space by 2025.

Joy Beast, Thunderbolt, Hurricane and Skyline

The brand which already retails 6 models across the country has augmented its portfolio with four new high-performance motorcycles. The Joy Beast is a naked street fighter with a styling nearly identical to Kawasaki’s Z series of motorcycles.

The fully faired Thunderbolt derives obvious design inspiration from the Kawasaki Ninja. The naked Hurricane and fully faired Skyline too have designs borrowed from popular medium displacement motorcycles.

Specifications and features

Detailed specifications, prices and delivery timelines for the four new electric bikes are yet to be revealed. We expect them to go on sale sometime later this year.

The products are likely to be equipped with lithium-ion battery packs to take advantage of the Indian government’s FAME-II subsidy. The company says that the new Beast and Hurricane motorcycles have a top speed of 120 kmph and can achieve full charge in 8-10 hours. The torque output stands at 230 Nm.

Feature highlights include LED headlamp, front and rear disc brakes, LED instrument console, alloy wheels and so on. While we wait for the official pricing details, we expect the motorcycles to start well over INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Retail operations

With Joy e-bike and Vyom Innovation brands, WardWizard has around 800 outlets across the country already. The four new products and a new manufacturing facility signals a firm push to accelerate its e-mobility business and unlike other startups, the company already has a decent presence in key markets.

The electric two wheeler market in India is still nascent but has a promising outlook. While most OEMs are focusing on automatic scooters, there are some players like Tork, Ultraviolette, Revolt, Joy e-bike etc who are betting big on electric motorcycles.