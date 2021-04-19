Joy Electric Motorcycles Launch Price Rs 2.29L Onwards – Beast, Skyline, Thunderbolt, Hurricane

Joy E-Bike currently retails eight electric two-wheelers in India- five motorcycles and three scooters

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has launched four new high-speed electric motorcycles under the Joy E-Bike brand namely- Hurricane, Thunderbolt, Skyline and Beast. Prices start at Rs 2.29 lakh for the base Skyline model while Hurricane and Thunderbolt will be offered at a price of Rs. 2.33 lakh each.

On the other hand, top of the line Beast has pegged at a price of Rs 2.42 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). While Hurricane and Beast are naked streetfighters, Thunderbolt and Skyline are fully-faired motorcycles. The bikes were teased earlier this year and have been launched on the inauguration day of the company’s new manufacturing facility in Vadodara.

Prior to the latest set of launches, Joy E-Bike had four products under its portfolio- one e-motorcycle named E-Monster and three e-scooters named Wolf, Glob and Gen Nxt Nanu. The e-scooter offerings do not require any license or registration. The brand recently announced its association with Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings a couple of weeks ago as one of its premier sponsors.

Skyline, Thunderbolt, Beast Specs

Starting with the entry-level Skyline model, the motorcycle is powered by a DC Brushless Hub Motor that derives energy from a 72Ah Lithium Ion resulting in a power output of 5 kW and 230 Nm of peak torque.

It can attain a top speed of 90 kmph and can offer a maximum range of 110 km on a single charge. It tips the weighing scales at 150 kg. In terms of hardware configurations, it gets a hydraulic suspension setup with telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear.

Braking duties are carried out by dual discs at front and a single disc at rear. Exact same specifications are offered in its faired sibling Thunderbolt and naked cousin Beast. Although all models come with their unique set of styling elements as well as colour options. All three motorcycles are offered with a 10 Amp Smart Charger that is capable of charging the battery 0-100 percent in nine hours.

Hurrican Specs

Hurricane is also offered with the same set of features barring the battery which gets a lower capacity rating of 54Ah which affects range and charging time. The electric naked street racer offers a range of 75km on a single charge while time taken by the battery to rejuvenate 0-100 percent is seven hours. Hardware and other configurations of Hurricane are identical to the other models.

Features

As far as features are concerned, all bikes in this range are packed with the latest EV technology along with strong IoT sensors and Artificial Intelligence. The smart charger comes with over-voltage, temperature and short-circuit protection that ensures the bikes are charged to their full potential using less electricity and less time.