JSW Jaecoo J5 and iCar V23 Base Variant Spied Together – India-spec Interiors Leaked

Indian automotive market is set to witness a new automaker in the form of JSW Motors. This new entity will be positioned outside the sphere of JSW MG Motor India and will launch multiple NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) in partnership with Chery Automobile from China. Ahead of its grand debut, JSW Motors is testing multiple vehicles at once.

Jetour T2 is said to be brought via the CBU route, which does not need any testing, but following locally made models do. We’re talking about the Chery Jaecoo J5 and Chery iCar V23. Both of these vehicles are spied testing together and the interiors of both have been revealed in latest spy shots from automotive enthusiast Nitish Nagargoje, who spotted them in Pune city.

Jaecoo J5 and iCar V23

JSW Motors is setting up a production facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra state and is said to assemble CKD kits of a few Chery vehicles. For local production, testing and local homologation is required, which seems to be the case with Jaecoo J5 and iCar V23. Both vehicles were spied testing together in Pune city, where ARAI certification body is located.

While there have been plenty of spy shot instances where exteriors of both Jaecoo J5 and iCar V23 have been seen. These recent spy shots show the interiors of India-spec Jaecoo J5 and iCar V23 vehicles. Both of these vehicles could be renamed by JSW Motors for the Indian market and could feature a JSW logo.

Interiors of Jaecoo J5

Starting with the Jaecoo J5, it brings a minimalist interior with contemporary-style AC vents, all-four positioned in one horizontal line, a 13.5-inch portrait-style infotainment touchscreen that has gobbled up climate control buttons, steering column mounted gear selector, a floating centre console with storage and a neatly hidden LCD instrument cluster.

Leatherette upholstery, front centre armrest, stylish steering wheel with touch-based controls, manually dimming IRVM, 50W fast wireless charging pad and other elements can be seen in these spy shots. Also, these spy shots are rigged with a lot of testing equipment too. There will be panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered seats, 8 speakers and more.

Powering the Jaecoo J5 will be a 60.9 kWh battery pack, coupled with a 210 PS electric motor, driving front wheels. 461 km NEDC range, 7.3s 0-100 km/h sprint, 130 kW peak DC charging, independent rear suspension, powered tailgate, 17 ADAS features, 540-degree cameras, 480L boot, 35L frunk, 200 mm ground clearance, 18” alloys, 4,380 mm length, 2,620 mm wheelbase and others are notable.

Interiors of iCar V23

For starters, the variant spied testing recently in Pune, looks like a base variant with steel wheels (19-inches in size). Alloy wheel variants of iCar V23 have been spied before (21-inches). Dimensionally, Chery iCar V23 is 4,220 mm long, 1,915 mm wide, 1,845 mm tall and has a 2,735 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance is up to 210 mm.

Globally, iCar V23 is sold in three variants 2WD Play, 2WD Plus and 4WD Peak. Both 2WD variants get 19-inch steel wheels and one of them could be spied in India. Both 2WD variants get the smaller 59.93 kWh battery 401 km CLTC range and higher-spec 4WD Peak gets an 81.76 kWh battery with 501 km range.

Because of its boxy silhouette, iCar V23 gets an upright cabin with a 15.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen that integrates instrumentation, speed sensing volume, 7 speakers, disconnected centre console, gear selector on steering column, powered and ventilated front seats and other features.