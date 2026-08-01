JSW MG July 2026 Sales Highest Ever At 8,158 Units – 80% EVs

MG Comet EV, ZS EV and Windsor EV continue driving growth through July 2026 as higher EV subsidies boost demand

JSW MG Motor India has reported its highest ever monthly wholesales for the 2nd consecutive month dispatching 8,158 vehicles to dealerships across India in July 2026. This was a 22.16% year-on-year (YoY) growth when compared to 6,678 units sold in July 2025, a volume increse of 1,480 units. It also related to a 7.80% month-on-month (MoM) rise, bettering its highest-ever monthly wholesale performance in June 2026, during which month 7,568 vehicles had been dispatched. it related to volume increase of 590 units.

This strong wholesale performance show off the company’s rising momentum in the Indian passenger vehicle market, more particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The company’s future outlook remains positive, both across its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles such as Astor, Hector, Majestor and New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) where the Comet EV, ZS EV and Windsor EV have been well received. EVs have contributed more than 80% of company’s total sales.

MG Sales Growth July 2026

Commenting on this improved performance, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India states – “Our performance in July is a reflection of the growing confidence that customers have placed in our brand. This strong performance, coupled with another month of robust retail sales, demonstrates the strength of our diverse portfolio and our ability to meet evolving customer aspirations.

As we build on this momentum, we remain focused on expanding our portfolio, strengthening the customer experience, and introducing innovative ownership solutions such as MG ADAPT, while accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility in India.”

Upcoming Launches – MG ADAPT Based SUVs

In July 2026, MG Motor released the new ADAPT platform. MG ADAPT (Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology), which will underpin its next generation of products. This new platform is India’s first Multi New Energy Vehicle (NEV) platform which will support Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Range Extender Electric Vehicles (REEVs).

It is set to make its debut on two upcoming models, an all-electric vehicle and a plug-in hybrid. Both have already been spied on test, and are expected to be launched this fiscal. These will be offered in 5 and 7 seater options and are expected to be christened as Hector Hawk upon launch.