JSW MG Motor India Feb 2025 Sales – EVs Contribute 78% to Total Sales

– MG Windsor gains traction in India’s EV segment

– Halol plant undergoes modifications for new product launches

– Upcoming models include MG Cyberster and MG M9 under MG Select

JSW MG Motor India reported wholesales of 4,002 units in February 2025, with electric vehicles (EVs) contributing over 78% of the total sales. The growing share of EVs highlights increasing consumer preference for MG’s electrified models. The company also retailed 4,956 units to customers during the month.

MG Windsor Leads EV Sales Growth

The MG Windsor EV continues to gain momentum in the Indian passenger electric vehicle market. The model recently achieved a production milestone of 15,000 units, further solidifying its position as a popular choice among EV buyers. It is the No 1 selling electric car in India.

Production Adjustments at Halol Facility

MG Motor India stated that production at its Halol plant was temporarily reduced due to facility modifications. These adjustments are being made to accommodate new product introductions and stabilize Windsor EV production.

Speaking on the milestones, the company spokesperson shared, “2024 marked a year of transformation for us. We successfully launched our joint venture and refreshed our brand identity, reaffirming our commitment to India’s automotive evolution. The Windsor EV emerged as a market leader, despite market challenges. Our innovative Battery-As-A-Service offering and customer-centric mobility solutions continue to shape the future of India’s automotive landscape. Going forward, we will maintain our growth momentum while driving continuous disruption and innovation. We are committed to introducing new products every six months, alongside delivering exceptional customer service.”

Upcoming Launches – MG Cyberster & MG M9

Looking ahead, JSW MG Motor India is set to expand its product lineup with the launch of the MG Cyberster, an all-electric roadster, and the MG M9, a luxury offering under MG Select, the brand’s premium vehicle channel. These new models will further strengthen MG’s presence in both the EV and high-end automotive segments.

With EVs making up the majority of its sales, MG Windsor’s growing market penetration, and an aggressive product expansion strategy, JSW MG Motor India is positioning itself for a stronger foothold in India’s evolving automotive landscape.