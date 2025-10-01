JSW MG Motor Sales at 6,728 units in Sept 2025 – 47% YoY Growth

MG Motor has witnessed strong YoY and MoM growth while YTD sales also improved strongly

JSW MG Motor India posted robust sales in September 2025, registering growth both year-on-year and month-on-month, with year-to-date figures also closing on a positive note. The momentum was fueled by the recent GST reforms that lowered vehicle prices, strong festive demand, and the addition of new models in the luxury segment, all of which contributed to strengthening the company’s market position.

In MG’s portfolio spanning both ICE and EV models, the Comet stood out by registering its best-ever sales in CY25. MG Select also climbed to the position of the second-largest brand in the luxury EV segment, underscoring its growing acceptance among premium buyers. Meanwhile, the Windsor achieved its highest-ever wholesale numbers since launch and continues to hold its position as the country’s best-selling electric car for several consecutive months.

MG Motor YoY and MoM Sales – Sept 2025

MG Motor India registered sales of 6,728 units in September 2025, marking a 46.64% YoY growth over 4,588 units sold in September 2024. On a MoM basis, volumes also improved by 2.28% from 6,578 units sold in Aug 2025.

The recent GST reduction, which has lowered prices by Rs 54,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh across the company’s ICE portfolio, has boosted demand for models such as the Astor, Hector and Gloster. However, since electric vehicles were not part of the GST revision, MG’s EV range — including the Windsor, ZS EV, Comet EV, Cyberster and M9 — continues at their existing price points.

For Q2 FY26, MG reported total sales of 19,984 units, a significant increase of 6,498 units over the 13,486 units sold during the same quarter last year, reflecting sustained demand momentum across segments.