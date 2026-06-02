JSW MG Motor Sales May 2026 at 6k – Windsor, Hector, Comet, ZS EV, Majestor

JSW MG Motor India reported domestic wholesales of 6,048 units in May 2026. The company registered a 4.06% year-on-year (YoY) decline when compared to 6,304 units sold in May 2025. Despite the annual decline, sales remained largely stable on a month-on-month basis, improving marginally over April 2026.

MG Sales May 2026

According to the latest sales data, MG dispatched 6,048 vehicles in May 2026, down by 256 units compared to the same month last year. The decline comes amid continued challenges faced by the automotive industry, including rising commodity costs, higher freight expenses and disruptions in global supply chains linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

On a month-on-month basis, however, MG posted a slight improvement. Sales increased from 6,018 units in April 2026 to 6,048 units in May 2026, translating to a modest 0.50% growth and an increase of 30 units. MG’s sales continue to be supported by a mix of ICE and electric vehicles. The company’s SUV lineup currently includes Astor, Hector and Gloster, while its electric portfolio comprises Comet EV, ZS EV and Windsor EV. Windsor EV has emerged as one of the strongest contributors to the brand’s EV sales and remains among the highest-selling electric cars in the country.

Majestor Flagship SUV Launch

A key development during the month was the commencement of dealership dispatches of the newly launched MG Majestor. Positioned as the brand’s flagship SUV in India, Majestor is offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. Prices start at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4×2 Automatic Top Trim and go up to Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4×4 Automatic Top Trim.

The SUV targets buyers looking for a premium full-size SUV with a focus on space, comfort and long-distance touring capability. With customer deliveries set to gather pace in the coming months, Majestor could provide an additional boost to MG’s overall volumes and help strengthen its presence in the premium SUV segment.

More New Products Planned

Looking ahead, JSW MG Motor India is preparing to further expand its portfolio with new electrified offerings. The company is expected to introduce the IM6 premium electric SUV, followed by a plug-in hybrid SUV based on the Starlight 560. As MG continues to strengthen its EV and premium SUV lineup, upcoming launches will play a crucial role in driving growth amid increasing competition across both segments.