JSW MG Motor sells 6,578 units in August 2025 – Records 52% YoY Growth

JSW MG Motor India has ended August 2025 on a strong note, recording 6,578 unit sales during the month. This represents a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 52.16%, up from 4,323 units sold in August 2024. While the numbers reflect a significant improvement compared to last year, sales were marginally lower than July 2025, when MG had sold 6,678 units, translating into a month-on-month (MoM) dip of 1.5%.

MG Sales Performance August 2025

The sales momentum was led by MG’s electric vehicle portfolio, with the Windsor EV emerging as the key growth driver. Since its launch in October 2024, the Windsor EV has consistently outperformed expectations and is currently India’s best-selling electric car. It has also held the position of the country’s top EV for ten consecutive months, underlining the strong consumer shift toward premium electric mobility.

In August 2025, the Windsor registered its highest-ever monthly sales, reinforcing its role as MG’s flagship product. Alongside the Windsor, the Comet EV also posted encouraging results, achieving its best wholesale performance yet with a 21% growth.

The company’s sales figures also benefited from a strengthened retail footprint. In August 2025, MG inaugurated three new dealerships, further extending its network to cover over 90% of India’s geographical footprint. With 543 sales and service touchpoints across 270 cities, MG is ensuring wider accessibility for customers. The brand is also setting up service centers within a 15 km radius in most regions, enabling customers to access aftersales support within 30 minutes—a step aimed at boosting confidence in EV adoption.

Product Expansion and Upcoming Launches

MG Motor’s sales strategy continues to focus on electric vehicles, which now account for over 80% of its total sales in India. Apart from the Windsor EV, MG’s current electric lineup includes the ZS EV and the Comet EV, both of which have carved a niche in their respective segments.

Looking ahead, MG plans to significantly broaden its product portfolio. The company has confirmed the introduction of the M9 electric luxury MPV and the Cyberster electric sportscar to cater to both premium family buyers and performance enthusiasts. This year, MG also plans to launch the Majestor SUV, a new flagship positioned above the Gloster, further strengthening the brand’s presence in the high-end SUV segment.

With a focus on new product launches, dealership expansion, and aftersales accessibility, MG Motor is positioning itself to challenge Tata Motors’ dominance in the EV space. Its aggressive push in the electric vehicle segment highlights the brand’s ambition to become a leading player in India’s fast-growing EV market.