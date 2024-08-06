JSW MG New Ecosystem Initiatives Launched At DriEV.Bharat

As many as four industry-first EV ecosystem initiatives were launched by JSW MG Motor JV at the DriEV.Bharat event in New Delhi

Renowned car manufacturer across the world, MG Motor, has been actively pursuing Indian market. The company has found a decent ground in ICE segments like compact SUV (Astor), mid-size SUV (Hector) and large SUV (Gloster). Where EVs are concerned, MG has taken great interests in mini EV segment and compact e-SUV segment.

Now, the company is taking greater strides in the EV substrata to incorporate many new industry-first initiatives. These have the potential to redefine how we look and interact with electric vehicles and build an ecosystem around them. Launched at the DriEV.Bharat event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

JSW MG New Ecosystem Initiatives

At the DriEV.Bharat event, JSW MG Motor JV launched as many as four innovative industry-first ecosystem initiatives. These initiatives have been coined in partnership with some of the leading players in automotive and EV ecosystem domains and other industries.

JSW MG Motor hosted the DriEV.Bharat event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This event witnessed the launch of four ecosystem initiatives from MG that revolve around electric vehicles and their day to day activities. Thus demonstrating JSW MG’s strong commitment towards faster adoption towards EVs. These are eHUB by MG, Project REVIVE, EVPEDIA and MG-Jio ICP.

1. eHUB by MG

This is touted as a one-stop solution to simplify EV charging. Thus assisting users in locating, reserving and also paying the charging stations. Goal is to access country’s charging infrastructure by strategically partnering with brands like Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq, Zeon and others. With trip planning feature and compatibility with 11 languages, eHUB by MG aims to provide a hassle-free charging solutions.

2. Project REVIVE

As the name suggests, Project REVIVE aims at repurposing used electric car batteries by building versatile energy solutions for schools and community centers. The pilot of this project at a Mukteshwar school shows the practicality of this project and its benefits in environmental sustainability. JSW MG Motor is partnering with major names like TERI and Lohum for Project REVIVE.

3. EVPEDIA

This initiative is all about educating users about everything revolving around EVs. Not only does it show info on EV technology, it even offers cost of ownership tools, Government policies repository along with other publications and research papers. Apart from just texts, EVPEDIA aims to educate users through interactive displays, edu videos, live demonstrations and interact with EV expert AI chatbot, ‘eVir’,

4. MG-Jio ICP

This collaboration between MG Motor and Jio aims to redefine in-car experience in EVs. Featuring alongside MG-Jio ICP (Innovative Connectivity Platform) is MG Store. This is touted as a robust home-to-car functionality to offer convenience and accessibility. The goal is to offer a hub for gaming, entertainment and learning. There will be voice commands along with compatibility with six Indian languages.

Statement from JSW MG Motor

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India, highlighted the company’s vision to redefine the future of electric mobility in India, stating, “DriEV.Bharat reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing EV technology and enhancing the user experience to accelerate EV adoption. With initiatives such as our unified charging platform, battery second-life project, EV education, and the MG-Jio ICP, we are empowering the industry as well as our customers with smarter, more sustainable choices.”

