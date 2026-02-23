JSW Motors Planning To Launch Thar EV Rival – 4.2m Chery EV Spied At ARAI

Chery’s iCar V23-based electric SUV has been spied in India for the first time, spotted at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) facility in Pune. Vehicles typically visit ARAI for homologation and certification ahead of a market launch, indicating that plans for an India debut could be underway.

The development gains significance as Chery has reportedly partnered with JSW Motors, the independent passenger mobility division of the JSW Group. The iCar V23-based EV could become one of the first products to be launched under this collaboration, potentially following the Jetour T2, whose India launch timeline has reportedly been pushed back.

Rugged Design With Off-Road Intent

The heavily camouflaged test mule retains the boxy and upright stance seen on the China-spec iCar V23. The SUV features circular headlamps connected by a sealed-off front fascia, giving it a distinct identity. The front bumper design appears inspired by hardcore off-roaders, while the overall proportions suggest strong road presence.

Internationally, the iCar V23 measures 4,220 mm in length, 1,915 mm in width and 1,845 mm in height, with a 2,735 mm wheelbase. Ground clearance ranges between 205 mm and 210 mm, with impressive approach and departure angles of 43 and 41 degrees respectively, hinting at genuine off-road capability. With these dimensions, it is likely to take on the upcoming Mahindra Thar EV, which is planned for launch in coming years.

In profile, the SUV sports pull-type door handles instead of flush units seen on many EVs, along with side steps for easier ingress and egress. Depending on the variant, it rides on 19-inch or 21-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, instead of a conventional spare wheel, it features a boxy external storage unit mounted on a side-hinged tailgate — similar in concept to certain global lifestyle SUVs.

Interior & Features

The China-spec model offers a modern yet practical cabin layout. It features a large 15.4-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, complemented by physical controls for climate and audio functions. The steering wheel gets roller-type controls, although a dedicated driver display is notably absent.

The interior theme is predominantly black, accented by contrasting elements. Powered and ventilated front seats can recline flat, while the rear seats offer a 50:50 split and fold to expand cargo space. Other highlights include drive modes, a 7-speaker audio system, three USB ports and a PM2.5 air filtration system. Safety equipment includes ADAS, a 540-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, four-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Powertrain & Range

In China, the iCar V23 is offered with two powertrain options. The rear-wheel-drive variant produces 136 hp and 180 Nm of torque, paired with a 59.93 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed CLTC range of 401 km. The all-wheel-drive version produces 211 hp and 292 Nm, backed by a larger 81.76 kWh battery offering up to 510 km (CLTC) on a single charge.

Performance figures stand at a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 11 seconds for the RWD variant and 7.5 seconds for the AWD version, with both having a top speed of 140 kmph. DC fast charging capability ranges between 85 kW and 104 kW depending on the battery pack.

India Launch Prospects

The timing of this sighting is interesting, especially in light of recent report suggesting that JSW Motors is facing regulatory hurdles related to imports from China. The company has reportedly sought fast-track approvals from the Indian government for certain critical components — particularly safety glass items such as windshields and sunroofs — that are currently not available off-the-shelf from domestic suppliers.

Under India’s quality control regulations introduced in 2020, overseas suppliers must secure local certification before exporting components to India. The certification process can take several months, potentially impacting launch timelines. JSW has committed investments of nearly $3 billion (around Rs 27,000 crore) towards its new automotive venture and is aiming to move quickly in the hybrid and EV space.

While JSW is exploring alternative sourcing options from countries such as Germany and Vietnam, importing from these regions could increase costs compared to Chinese suppliers, who benefit from large-scale manufacturing efficiencies. If similar imported components are required for the iCar V23-based EV, homologation at ARAI suggests development is progressing — but the final launch timeline may depend on how quickly regulatory clearances and sourcing challenges are resolved.

