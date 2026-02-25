JSW Motors Teases First Car – Invites Dealer Partners To Join The Drive

JSW Motors has taken a bold step towards announcing its entry into India’s passenger vehicle space, placing a full front-page advertisement in The Economic Times. The teaser, which features a shadowy silhouette of an SUV along with the tagline ‘The future is calling. Will you join the drive?’, signals that the company is preparing for the launch of its first car under the standalone JSW Motors brand.

The advertisement also invites dealer partners to ‘join the drive’, suggesting that JSW is now actively building its retail network ahead of launch. Interested parties have been asked to scan a QR code and submit their interest by 11th March 2026. This indicates that the brand rollout is entering an operational phase.

Jetour T2 i-DM Likely To Be First Model

As reported earlier, JSW Motors is expected to debut with the Chery Jetour T2 i-DM, a 4.7-meter, 5-seater plug-in hybrid SUV. JSW has partnered with China-based Chery Automobile to kickstart its independent automotive journey, separate from its joint venture operations with SAIC-owned MG Motor India.

The Jetour T2 i-DM will be locally assembled at JSW’s upcoming greenfield production facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Positioned as a premium SUV, it is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs 45 lakh, making it India’s most affordable PHEV in the mainstream segment.

Strategic Positioning – No Conflict With MG

JSW’s decision to introduce a plug-in hybrid instead of a conventional petrol version is seen as a strategic move. With very limited PHEV offerings in India outside the luxury segment, the Jetour T2 i-DM will occupy a unique space. This also ensures minimal overlap with products currently sold under the JSW MG Motor umbrella.

The Jetour T2 i-DM measures 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width and 1,875 mm in height, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. It uses a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain paired with a 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), delivering 156 PS and 220 Nm. A 26.7 kWh battery pack enables a pure electric range of up to 130 km (NEDC), with 30–80% charging achievable in around 30 minutes using a fast charger.

Launch Timeline

Earlier reports suggested that the Jetour T2 i-DM could be launched close to the festive season in the third quarter of CY2026. However, JSW’s rollout plans may face some near-term challenges. Recent reports indicate that the company is encountering delays in importing certain critical components from China due to India’s stringent quality control regulations introduced in 2020. If the regulatory approvals are not expedited, the launch timeline of JSW’s first SUV could see some delays.

The front-page teaser now reinforces that JSW Motors is accelerating its preparations. With dealer network formation underway and manufacturing plans already in place, JSW’s independent automotive brand appears set to officially enter the Indian market soon. More details are expected to follow in the coming weeks as the teaser campaign unfolds.