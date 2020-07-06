June 2020 Premium Hatch Sales – Baleno leads, Altroz beats i20, Polo

In June 2020, 12,770 units of ‘premium hatchbacks’ were sold as against 27,601 units back in June 2019

As India is on its way to making a recovery from COVID-19 and its lockdown protocols, automotive sales are seeing significantly higher numbers. However, the figures are nowhere near that of months prior to the pandemic’s coming to India. COVID-19 has affected global automotive sales altogether and if we take the case of our country, sales in April 2020 dropped as low as zero domestic units.

Manufacturers have also introduced online sales platforms to make the best out of the worst. The interactive ‘virtual showrooms’ offer more than just a convenient method to own a new car. Customers can apply for a test drive or get the vehicle delivered at their doorsteps in a safe and sanitised environment.

Last month, the Indian automotive market sold 12,770 premium hatchbacks (sub-four-metre ‘superminis’ with highest prices crossing or reaching almost Rs 10 lakh) compared to 27,601 units back in June 2019. This is a difference of -53.73%.

Top Selling Premium Hatchbacks – June 2020

No Car Jun-20 Jun-19 Diff % 1 Maruti Baleno 4,300 13,689 -9,389 -68.59% 2 Tata Altroz 3,104 – – – 3 Hyundai i20 2,718 9,271 -6,553 -70.68% 4 VW Polo 1,228 1,450 -222 -15.31% 5 Toyota Glanza 914 1,919 -1,005 -52.37% 6 Ford Freestyle 506 592 -86 -14.53% 7 Honda Jazz 0 680 -680 -100.00% – Total 12,770 27,601 -14,831 -53.73%

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno topped the list at 4,300 units but faced a sales decline of 68.59%. In other words, the Indian automaker sold 13,689 units of its higher NEXA hatchback in the month of June 2019. Following the Baleno is Tata Motors’ latest product, Altroz. Dubbed the ‘Gold Standard’ among premium hatchbacks, the Tata Altroz marked 3,104 units in June 2020 with no previous data to compare with.

The Hyundai Elite i20 registered 2,718 units in June 2020 compared to 9,271 units in the same month, a year before. It faced a massive fall of 70.68% since the wider majority of buyers is awaiting the next-gen Hyundai i20 (which could drop the ‘Elite’ tag). Volkswagen India’s decade-old Polo hatchback still finds a decent number of takers. 1,228 units were sold in June 2020 — 15.31% less than June 2019.

For the BS6 era, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s most affordable product became the Glanza hatchback, which is essentially a badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Japanese automaker sold 914 Glanza units last month compared to almost a thousand more in June 2019. Toyota will soon introduce the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza a.k.a. Urban Cruiser.

Following it is the Ford Freestyle, a crossover hatchback which is more than just a raised Figo. In fact, it is arguably one of the best buys within a budget of Rs 10 lakh. Ford India sold 506 Freestyle units in June 2020 alongside a fall of 14.53%. Finally on the list is the Honda Jazz at zero units since it was not updated to BS6 specifications then.