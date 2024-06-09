June 2024 Week 1 Auto News Roundup – Tata, Kia, Mercedes, BGauss, MG, Honda, Maruti, Bajaj, Force

New models and variant updates were among the key happenings in the auto industry in the first week of June 2024

One of the biggest events this week was the launch of Tata Altroz Racer. Similar variant updates were introduced by other OEMs as well. Here’s a quick look at some of the recent developments in the auto industry.

2024 Tata Altroz / Altroz Racer launched

Tata has updated the standard Altroz model with new features. Some new variants have also been introduced. Tata has also launched the Altroz Racer model that gets sporty styling and Nexon’s 120 hp turbo petrol engine. Altroz Racer is available in three variants and three colour options. A comprehensive range of features are available with Altroz Racer.

Kia Carens achieves 1.5 lakh sales milestone

Within a span of 27 months, Kia Carens has registered cumulative sales of 1.5 lakh units. More than 50% of the sales is from the mid-spec and top-spec variants of Carens. In 2025, Kia will be getting its EV version.

Mercedes launches new C 300 AMG Line

In addition to the new C300 AMG, Mercedes has also introduced updated versions of the C200, C220d and GLC. Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line is equipped with a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. It works in combination with a 48V mild hybrid system. Output is 258 hp and 400 Nm. Top speed is 200 km/H and 0 to 100 km/H can be achieved in 6 seconds.

BGauss unveils RUV350 electric scooter

As part of its portfolio expansion, BGauss has unveiled the RUV350 electric scooter. The global debut is scheduled for 25th June, 2024. BGauss RUV350 is being positioned as the first RUV in India. Some key USPs include a sporty design, hi-tech features and robust performance.

MG Gloster Desert Storm, Snow Storm launched

MG Motor has added more options for users with the launch of Gloster Desert Storm and Snow Storm. The focus is primarily on enhancing the visual appeal of the Gloster SUV. MG Gloster Desert Storm and Snow Storm models have been launched at a starting price of Rs 41.04 lakh.

Honda CNG option for City, Amaze and Elevate

In a surprising move, Honda dealers are offering CNG option for City, Amaze and Elevate. Honda does not manufacture factory-fitted CNG cars. But users can choose the CNG option at the dealer level. The CNG kit costs Rs 78,000 and comes with a one-year warranty.

Jeep Meridian X Special Edition re-launched

Based on market demand, Jeep has relaunched the Meridian X Special Edition. Users will benefit from a range of visual updates and new features. The Jeep Meridian X Special Edition is being offered at a starting price of Rs 34.27 lakh.

Maruti launches Dream Series – Most affordable cars in India

To boost sales, Maruti has launched its Dream Series Limited Edition collection. It includes the Alto K10, S-Presso and Celerio. All three cars are available at Rs 4.99 lakh, as part of the offer scheme. The prices will be valid throughout June.

Chetak new Base variant launched

Bajaj has launched the most affordable variant of Chetak at Rs 96,000. It will take on rivals such as Ola S1 Air and Ather 450S. The new model is named Chetak 2901. It is available in 5 colour options. ARAI certified range is 123 km.

Force Gurkha 4×2 incoming

Force Motors has homologated the 4×2 version of its Gurkha SUV. 4×2 Gurkha will take on the Mahindra Thar RWD variant. The 4×2 option will be available with only the 3-door Gurkha. Based on market feedback, even the 5-door Gurkha could get 4×2 option at a later stage.

XUV700 base MX variant to get automatic option

Mahindra will soon introduce an automatic option with the base MX variant of XUV700. It will be available with the 5-seater, petrol variants only. As of now, rivals like MG Hector and Tata Harrier do not have automatic options with the respective base variants.