June 2024 Week 2 Auto News Roundup – Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, Hyundai, Skoda, Honda, Tata, Land Rover

New variant launches and glimpses of upcoming products were primary highlights in the 2nd week of June 2024

No big launches were scheduled in the past week. Test mule sightings continued as usual and some OEMs unveiled their upcoming products. Here’s a quick review of all the important developments from 9th June to 15th June.

2024 Yamaha Fascino S launched

Key updates for 2024 Yamaha Fascino S include three colour options and some new features. The updated scooter is available at a starting price of Rs 94,000. Users can now access the ‘Answer Back’ function to easily locate their scooter.

Suzuki to close Thailand plant – Import from India

As part of its plans to optimize its global production sites, Suzuki will be closing its Thailand production facility by the end of 2025. However, Suzuki will continue to have a presence in the country. It will be managed via CBU units, imported from Japan, India and ASEAN countries.

KTM to launch its big bikes in India

Enthusiasts in India will soon be able to ride some of the 500cc+ KTM bikes. Possibilities include the KTM 790 Duke, 990 Duke, 790 Adventure and 890 Adventure. KTM is likely to open exclusive showrooms for its big bikes. Husqvarna big bikes such as Svartpilen 801 and Norden 901 can also be introduced in India.

Hyundai Inster EV teased

With entry-level electric cars like Punch EV registering strong sales, Hyundai is looking to target this space. A recent teaser reveals the Hyundai Inster EV that is based on Hyundai Casper. Inster has a range of 355 km, as per WLTP standards. Other details are yet to be revealed.

Skoda launches Kushaq Onyx Automatic

Priced at Rs 13.49 lakh, Onyx 1.0 TSI AT is the most affordable automatic variant of Skoda Kushaq. Earlier, the automatic option was offered with Ambition 1.0 TSI that was priced at Rs 15.84 lakh. Onyx AT is effectively Rs 2.35 lakh cheaper. Along with the automatic gearbox, Onyx trim also comes with paddle shifters.

Honda showcases CRF 300 ADV

With the ADV segment gaining popularity in India, Honda has plans to introduce some new products in this space. The ADV bikes spotted recently in India include the Honda Sahara 300, CRF300L and CRF300L Rally. However, there is currently no official confirmation from Honda regarding the launch of these bikes in India.

Bharat NCAP 5-star rating for Nexon EV, Punch EV

Similar to their ICE counterparts, Nexon EV and Punch EV have received 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both Nexon EV and Punch EV are equipped with a comprehensive range of safety features. Bharat NCAP will be revealing crash test ratings of various other cars in the coming weeks. Nissan Magnite was recently spotted at a testing site.

2024 BMW R 1300 GS launched at Rs 20.95 lakh

BMW Motorrad has introduced the new R 1300 GS ADV bike in India. It will take on rivals such as Ducati Multistrada V4 and Honda Africa Twin. Three variants are on offer – Style Triple Black, Style GS Trophy and 719 Tramuntana. The bike comes to India via the CBU route.

JLR EVs to get Chery Exeed platform

For its upcoming EVs, JLR will be sourcing electric powertrains from China-based Chery Exeed. Most other Western legacy carmakers have been following a similar strategy of sourcing EV platforms from Chinese OEMs. The benefits come in the form of advanced tech, customization options and cost savings.

Fiat Grande Panda sub-4-meter SUV debuts

For international markets, Fiat has unveiled the new Grande Panda SUV. It has a retro-inspired crossover design and will be available with electric and hybrid powertrain options. The platform is borrowed from the Citroen C3/e-C3.