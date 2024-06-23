June 2024 Week 3 Auto News Roundup – Jeep, BMW, Tesla, Bajaj, TVS, MG

In addition to test mule sightings, there were new 2024 models and unveiling of upcoming products in 3rd week of June

Some major stories made headlines this week such as Jeep Renegade compact SUV and world’s top 50 best selling cars. Citroen C3 Aircross EV has been launched in Europe and enthusiasts were also treated to the unveiling of the all-new Bugatti Tourbillon Megacar. Here’s a quick review of all the important developments in the auto industry from 16th June to 22th June.

Next-gen Compass cancelled; Jeep Renegade planned

It was earlier reported that the next-gen Jeep Compass was in advanced stages of development. But recent reports indicate that Stellantis has axed the new Compass project. This new model was planned for launch around 2026 or 2027. In other news, it has been reported that Jeep is working on the new Renegade for the Indian market. Measuring around 4.2 meters in length, Jeep Renegade will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta. An electric 4×4 version of Renegade will also be launched.

Tesla Model Y – Global bestseller

In the list of world’s best selling cars in 2023, Tesla Model Y has emerged at number 1 position. This is the first time an electric car has reached the top spot. The list also reveals that Asian carmakers such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BYD and Hyundai have multiple models in the top 25.

Bajaj CNG bike launch date confirmed

On track to create history once again, Bajaj Auto will be launching its first CNG bike on 5th July. The world’s first dual-fuel CNG + Petrol bike will be launched by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Bajaj has plans to launch multiple CNG bikes in the coming years.

Citroen C3 Aircross EV launched

Along with the pure electric model, Citroen C3 Aircross also gets ICE and hybrid powertrain options. The EV model is available at a starting price of €27.4k (Rs 24.5L). The ICE variants start at EUR 19,400, approximately Rs 17.38 lakh. In India, the Citroen C3 Aircross ICE variant is available at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh.

Rs 35 Crore Bugatti Tourbillon Revealed

Bugatti has unveiled their latest megacar, the Bugatti Tourbillon. Successor to the Chiron, Bugatti Tourbillon delivers a whopping 1,341 bhp of max power. It can reach 0 to 100 km/H in just around 2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 380 km/H, although the megacar can reach 445 km/H.

TVS Apache RTE Racing commences

As part of its focus on electric two-wheeler motorsport, TVS recently flagged off the TVS Racing E-OMC (Electric One-Make Championship). New TVS Apache RTE motorcycles have also been unveiled, especially designed for the E-OMC event. With that, TVS has become the first Indian brand to foray into EV racing.

MG Intelligent CUV spotted

JSW MG Motor JV has plans to introduce multiple New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in India. One of these was recently spotted on road tests. MG has chosen to describe this new EV as an “Intelligent CUV“. The powertrain could be borrowed from the MG ZS EV.

BMW Motorrad new electric scooter incoming

As part of its electrification drive, BMW Motorrad will launch the CE 04 electric scooter in India on 24th July. The company currently sells the C 400 GT in India, priced at Rs 11.25 lakh. Upcoming CE 04 electric scooter will come with a higher price tag.