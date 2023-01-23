Jupiter Electric Commercial EVs Launched – JEM TEZ, EV STAR CC

Jupiter Wagons Ltd subsidiary, Jupiter Electric Mobility launches new e-LCVs at Auto Expo 2023 – 2 tonne and 7 tonne electric commercial vehicles

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM) furthered its commercial electric vehicle market presence at Auto Expo 2023. JEM TEZ, a 2.2 tonne GVW vehicle, and the EV STAR CC, a 7 ton GVW vehicle, were launched. The Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) subsidiary has formed strategic partnerships/alliances with foreign and domestic companies that specialize in the EV sector.

These partnerships have helped strengthen the brand. JEM’s goal is to become a market leader in the commercial electric vehicle segment in India. The company plans to leverage the expertise of its partners to achieve this goal. And deliver innovative and reliable vehicles to customers.

Jupiter Electric Commercial EVs

Jupiter JEM TEZ 2.2 ton comes with a range of 180 kms on single charge. It has been designed on high voltage architecture with a high efficiency powertrain. Powering the EV is LTO/LFP batteries with rapid chargeable LTO chemistry. Jupiter claims that battery life is 10+ years and it comes with a buyback of Rs 2 lakhs till 6 years. Battery warranty is 5 years. It gets Telematics enabled for live tracking and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Speaking about Jupiter EV STAR CC7 ton , it has a claimed range of 250 kms on a single charge. It is a purpose-built multi utility EV. Battery pack is designed to last a minimum of 2,500 charging cycles. Both DC fast charging and AC slow charging are possible. It comes with a spacious, all metal cabin. More details in the specs sheet below.

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM) has entered into a strategic alliance with GreenPower Motor Company, a North America based company that specializes in commercial electric vehicles in the passenger transportation and freight transport markets. This partnership will help JEM to enhance its existing capabilities and expertise in the mobility solutions business.

Furthermore, JEM has also entered into strategic partnerships with Log 9 Materials for EV batteries and Xavion Mobility for vehicle design and development. These partnerships will help JEM in creating competitive products.

End-to-end production of CEVs

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM) plans to undertake end-to-end production of the vehicles in India. And establish service facilities in key markets. This will help JEM to expand into the after-sales requirements for a seamless customer experience. Initially, the company will target the last mile delivery market, focusing on major metros. The e-LCVs will cater mainly to last mile delivery needs, tapping the major metros Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bangalore initially.

JEM has manufacturing facilities in Jabalpur, Indore, and Kolkata, and boasts over 200 acres of campus space. They specialize in mass-scale manufacturing and auto component engineering. Their tech-enabled processes and skilled workforce give them an advantage in the market. They plan to offer a complete range of electric vehicles, including LCV, MCV, HCV, and buses. With well-researched and strongly engineered CEV products, JEM is poised to make a significant impact in the industry.

Indian EV Market – Rs. 50,000 Cr by 2025

The company’s large scale manufacturing facilities and expertise in auto component engineering will enable them to produce electric vehicles in mass quantities, thus making them more accessible to consumers. Additionally, the company’s focus on tech-enabled processes will ensure that their electric vehicles are at the forefront of innovation and technology. Overall, JEM’s combination of skilled workforce and advanced technology positions them well to become a known player in the electric vehicle market.

The electric vehicle market in India has the potential to reach Rs. 50,000 Cr by 2025, according to a study by the Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF). The Indian government has set a target to have at least 30 percent of vehicles on the road to be electric by 2030. This ambitious goal will require significant investment in charging infrastructure and EV manufacturing. The EV market in India is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Increasing concerns over air pollution and oil dependency also favour demand for electric vehicles. Potential for growth of e-LCVs in the delivery segment is high as major e-commerce platforms are already working on global net neutrality targets.