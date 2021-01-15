Kabira Electric Motorcycles India Launch Next Month – Bookings Open

KM 3000 and KM 4000 hi-speed electric bikes ready for launch in February 2021

Kabira Mobility will launch KM 3000 and KM 4000 electric bikes in February 2021. The product proposition revolves around being completely made in the country, And being high speed bikes with no range anxiety. Pre-bookings are now open.

The manufacturer says the bikes are equipped with Combi-brakes, best in class range, and fast charging on board. And are being offered with the appeal of IC bikes where style and performance is concerned. Roadside assistance (RSA) is available for these electric bikes.

Modern design cues build on a sleek aerodynamic profile. It’s fitted with a fireproof battery, park assist and other smart exciting features. The DeltaEV BLDC motor in use helps achieve a top speed of 120kmph. Riding range is pegged at 150 kms on a single charge. KM 3000 is an electric sports bike. And KM 4000, debuts as an e-street Bike.

Kabira Mobility at AutoExpo 2020

Kabira Mobility launched 6 electric scooters at AutoExpo 2020. The range is designed to suit the needs of college students, executives, and last mile delivery fleet.

One of which is specifically designed and developed for the specially abled. The 6 scooters were received well. Electric scooters have been one of the quickest to launch in recent years with a spate of new-age manufacturers entering the market. The electric scooter market is currently a tiny one where volumes are concerned.

Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said, “These electric bikes were a distant vision when we started our product development journey in Goa in 2018, but they are now a reality and have turned out to be more magnificent than what we had imagined.”

Kabira Mobility business outlook

The company terms both its impending launches ‘as one of the biggest breakthrough in 2021 for the Electric Vehicle Industry in India’. This basis the fact that since conception to launch, Kabira Mobility exceeded its own EV vision. It’s go-to-market strategy relies on e-commerce and dealership model. The company has plans to expand nationwide, and go global.

Headquartered in Goa, India, Kabira Mobility operates one of the biggest manufacturing Facility in Goa and Dharwad, Karnataka. The company lays focus on making practical, affordable and sustainable electric bikes for the Indian market. The R&D team has spent 2 years on developing a product fit for the market. Only time will tell if the work done proves to be enough.