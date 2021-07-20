Kabira Electric Motorcycles KM3000, KM4000 Delivered To Goa Police

Kabira Mobility plans to deliver more electric motorcycles to different state police departments over the next few months

Goa based EV startup, Kabira Mobility launched their electric motorcycles KM3000 and KM4000 earlier this year. Priced at 1.27 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh respectively (ex-sh), the company recorded bookings of 5,000 units in first 4 days post launch.

With customer deliveries underway, today Kabira Mobility announced that they will be delivering their electric motorcycles to different state police departments across India. The first police department has already been handed over KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles.

Kabira For Goa Cops

Kabira says, “Two-wheelers constitute more than 50% of the total vehicles bought every year in Goa. There are over eight lakh two-wheelers registered in the state. Adoption of e-bikes by the state police will help in encouraging the public to adopt eco-friendly mobility solutions. The bikes were handed over to the DGP of Goa Police, Mr. Mukesh Kumar Meena by Mr. Jaibir Siwach, the CEO of Kabira Mobility and Mr. Nitin Cuncolikar.

On the occasion Mr. Jaibir Singh Siwach, CEO, Kabira Mobility said “Adoption of e-vehicles by the state police is an encouraging step as it will send a message among the mass that the government is serious towards adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions. KM3000 and KM4000 are the perfect choice for the state police as both bikes are hi-speed and have a long riding range which will help the police department to keep the running costs under check and help in conserving the environment as well”.

Increased Production and Dealer Expansion

Such has been the demand for the KM3000 and KM4000 that the company has had to close all further bookings for the 1st batch of these electric bikes while the dates for 2nd batch will be announced soon. Dealer expansion plans are also on the cards as the company plans to increase production capacity to meet this outstanding demand and after sales networks are also being set up in Tier I and Tier II cities.

The Made-in-India high speed electric KM3000 and KM4000 are priced at Rs.1,26,990 and Rs.1,36,990 respectively. They boast of a contemporary design with state of the art features among which are a digital instrument console, combined braking system and park assist along with a fire proof battery.

The two bikes come in with combi braking system, fast charging and road side assistance and can achieve a top speed of 100 kmph and 120 km/h respectively with a range of 150 km on single charge. The electric bikes draw power via a 6 kW motor and 8 kW motor respectively and get mated to 4.0 kWh and 4.4kWh batteries. The KM3000 uses traditional fork and single disc brake in the front while the KM400 gets USD fork and twin disc brake set up in the front.

Features, Dimensions and Charging Facilities

The KM3000 and KM4000 receive combi brakes, fast charging and are both offered with road side assistance. To appeal to the Indian buyers, they comes in with a contemporary design with an aerodynamic stance, fire proof battery and board features among which is a fully digital dashboard with smartphone connectivity.

KM3000 measures 2,100mm in length, 760mm in width and 1,200 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,430mm and ground clearance at 170mm with seat height at 830mm. KM3000 commands a kerb weight of 138 kgs. KM4000 weighs a total of 147 kgs and measures 2,050mm in length, 740mm in width and 1,280mm in height with a 1,280mm long wheelbase with ground clearance at 200mm. The bikes can be charged via Eco Mode in 6 hours and 30 minutes while in Boost Mode, charging upto 80 percent is achieved in 50 minutes.