Kabira Electric Motorcycles KM3000, KM4000 India Launch On 15th Feb

Kabira Mobility to launch KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles on February 15, 2021

Kabira Mobility is geared to launch KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes nationwide on February 15, 2021. Both are high speed motorcycles that the manufacturer says addresses ride anxiety aptly. Pre-bookings are already underway online.

In recent years, a range of electric two-wheeler companies have mushroomed in India. So far the practice works because they aren’t under pressure when it comes to performance.

Sales of electric two wheelers is dominated by scooters for the most part. Of the companies listed, the count is already at 30+. However, even collectively the companies couldn’t sell 30k units in 2020. Of course some efforts in execution and expansion were obilterated owing to Covid-10 related pandemic lockdown.

Electric two-wheeler market in India

Despite setbacks, the time is right more than ever before for newer manufacturers to enter the field. With much emphasis laid on the future being electric, making inroads already is a good start. Of course this will need to be backed by stronger government policies, rebates, and stable infrastructure.

For now, not all mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers have entered the electric two-wheeler market in a big way with most reporting to a token presence. The industry is led by Hero Electric and this could work out well when the time is right. Considering Hero MotoCorp already works in every nook and cranny of the country. And Hero Electric could be aligned similarly when a growth spurt emerges.

Kabira Mobility production capacity

With market reach for smaller electric two-wheelers being minimal, commitment and costs at the initial stage are limited to manage growth better. This mostly translates to business starting out in a small region rather than nationwide launches. Kabira Mobility is has 2 manufacturing plants. One in Goa, and another in Dharwad. For now, it’s the largest EV manufacturing facility at Dharwad. It will be operational by April 2021.

Monthly production capacity is listed at 75,000 units per month. Needless to say, when that can be attained hasn’t yet been announced. Neither has there been any insight into when phased production increases will be undertaken.

This may be announced in a fortnight. Product development has taken merely 2 years. As far as sales is concerned, digital will play an important role. Sales will be undertaken through a dealership model, and e-commerce.

Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said, “These electric bikes were a distant vision when we started our product development journey in Goa in 2017, but they are now a reality and have turned out to be more magnificent than what we had imagined. – KM3000 debuts as an ‘Electric Sports bike’ – KM4000 debuts as an ‘Electric Street Bike‘.”