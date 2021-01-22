Kabira KM 4000 Electric Motorcycle Spied In Goa – Launch In Feb 2021

Upon their launch, KM 3000 and KM 4000 will take on the likes of the Revolt RV 400, Okinawa Cruiser and Hero Electric AE-47

Kabira Mobility recently announced that it will soon be launching two high-speed electric bikes in India next month. Named KM 3000 and KM 4000, production and development of these two electric motorcycles has been completely localised.

A few days ago, the company started accepting bookings for the two bikes through its official website. Days ahead of its launch, a testing prototype of the bike was spotted testing in Verna area of Goa where one of the facilities of Kabira Mobility is located.

Going by images of the test mule, it looks as if it was KM 4000 since it had a naked design and more upright and more pointed tail section than KM 3000 which is a faired motorcycle. Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Dhruvik.

Design & Features

Covered in white paint, it is difficult to point out any distinguishing element from the spied images. While it was difficult to spot any badging in the bike, the test rider was seen wearing a T-shirt with Kabira mobility and its logo printed on its back.

According to the launch announcement, both these bikes are fairly modern in their designs with sleek aerodynamic profiles. Both bikes will be provided with smart features such as a fireproof battery, park assist and more. To make them an appealing option to consider, Kabira will also offer Road-Side Assistance (RSA), fast charging and combi brakes.

Specifications

Details about these motorcycles are very sparse at the moment. Both these electric bikes will be powered by a DeltaEV BLDC Motor which will be good enough for a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge. A top speed of 120 kmph can be clocked by these bikes.

Spy shots reveal that the front wheel gets dual disc brakes – something that is yet to be seen on an electric motorcycle in India. It also gets a digital console and upside down forks in the front. Rear suspension is taken care by a monoshock. More details about the bike are expected to be revealed at the time of its launch next month.

About Kabira Mobility

Headquartered in Goa, Kabira Mobility is an electric vehicle start-up that has currently two manufacturing facilities in India- Verna in Goa and Dharwad in Karnataka. At the last edition of AutoExpo in 2020, the company launched six different models of electric scooters, one of which has been specifically designed for differently-abled riders. Range if all these scooters cater to the needs of executives, college students and last-mile delivery fleet.

The company claims both the impending launches as “one of the biggest breakthroughs in 2021 for the Electric Vehicle Industry in India”. Theyhave plans to expand its footprint in the country and also go global in future.