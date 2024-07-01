New Hero Centennial Launched – Limited To 100 Units, Sales Via Auction

Even though the differences to Hero Centennial are vast over Karizma XMR 210, the company didn’t mention increase in power and torque

At the grand stage of Mavrick 440 launch, Hero MotoCorp also showcased a few of their upcoming vehicles. We’re not talking about Xoom 160 and Xoom 125R scooters soon to launch in India. Instead, we’re talking about the extremely limited (100 units) Karizma-based Hero CE limited edition motorcycle that will be auctioned soon.

Hero Centennial To Be Auctioned Soon

When the Karizma was launched, Indian motorcycling fraternity yearned for a sportier version. The company has answered this call and unveiled Hero Centennial. At the time of unveiling, it was referred to as Karizma CE (Commemorative Edition). Thus signifying the fact that it was positioned on a standard Karizma XMR 210.

Karizma CE was Hero’s attempt to commemorate 101st birth anniversary of Late Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal, the founder of Hero MotoCorp. Now, Karizma CE has taken a definitive name and is being called ‘The Centennial’, which is the sportiest form that Karizma can aspire to be. Despite being based on a Karizma XMR 210, it is quite unique in its positioning.

That’s because the sportiest Karizma will not be launched for the mainstream market. Hero MotoCorp is launching only 100 units of Centennial and will be auctioned off to company employees, business partners and stakeholders as a collectors item. Contributions from the auction will be utilized for greater good of the society, signifying founder’s ethos.

According to Hero MotoCorp, the Centennial was designed and developed by CIT (Hero Centre for Innovation and Technology) in India and TCG (Hero Tech Centre in Germany). All 100 units of the Centennial are meticulously crafted with excellent craftsmanship and premium components that are not seen with standard Karizma.

Also, Hero MotoCorp has greenlighted ‘My Hero, My Story’ campaign. Where Hero customers can take part and share an anecdote of their journey with their Hero motorcycle. Top entries from this campaign will be selected and awarded with a Centennial motorcycle. The company didn’t specify how many Centennials will be reserved for this campaign.

What does Centennial get extra?

When compared to the standard Hero MotoCorp Karizma XMR 210, Centennial is a lot more comprehensive in its equipment. For starters, it gets a unique semi-fairing and rear seat cowl made entirely out of carbon fiber along with other body panels. Hero has used anodised and machined aluminium on the triple clamp, handlebars, rear-set foot pegs, handlebar mounts and swingarm, unique to Centennial.

There is upgraded componentry in the form of fully-adjustable mono-shock suspension from Wilbers, 43mm USD telescopic front forks with damping adjustment, a titanium exhaust from Akrapovic and others. Unique paint scheme and diamond-cut alloy wheel finishings further scream exclusivity.