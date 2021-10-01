Kawasaki 125cc Range Updated For 2022 – Debuts With New Colours

Due to pricing issues and market dynamics, Kawasaki Z125 and Ninja 125 are unlikely to be launched in India

As part of its strategy to continually refresh its portfolio, Kawasaki has introduced updated colour options for Ninja 125 and Z125 2022 model. In the Indian market, Kawasaki Z range currently comprises Z650, Z900, Z H2 and Z H2 SE.

Kawasaki 125cc Range – 2022 updated colour options

A total of three colour options are available for Z125. One of these is Metallic Flat Spark Black / Pearl Flat Stardust White, which has been replaced with Pearl Flat Stardust White / Metallic Spark Black on the 2022 model.

The only major difference is that the quantum of white paint has been reduced. It is now limited to the top section of the fuel tank, a small portion of tank shrouds and front fender. 2022 Z125 also gets updated graphics. These changes have ensured a refined look and feel for the bike.

Another colour option is Metallic Flat Spark Black / Metallic Spark Black, which has been replaced with Metallic Flat Spark Black. The latter ditches the visual anomalies present on 2021 model due to its dual shades of black. The new colour theme brings the bike close to an all-black look and feel. Graphics have also been updated, just like other new colour themes.

Refinements have also been introduced for the third colour option of Candy Lime Green / Metallic Spark Black. In 2022 model, lime green shade has been reduced significantly. It is largely limited to the headlamp cowl and front fender. In 2021 model, the lime green shade extends to the fuel tank and tank shrouds. The green bits have been replaced with black and light grey shades on 2022 model.

Colour options on offer with the Ninja 125 are similar to Z125. These are Lime green/ebony/pearl blizzard white, Metallic spark black/metallic flat spark black, Pearl flat stardust white/metallic spark black. Ninja 125 also gets the Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) colour scheme.

Kawasaki 125cc 2022 engine and specs

Engine and other hardware are the same as earlier for 2022. The bikes are powered by a 125cc, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor. It is capable of generating 15 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 11.7 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. As per A1 driving license rules applicable in Europe, Z125 power and torque are at their max permissible limit. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Z125 utilizes a tubular diamond steel frame with telescopic front forks and gas-charged rear shock with adjustable preload. Braking duties are performed by 290 mm and 220 mm single petal disc at front and rear, respectively. At both ends, the bike has dual piston calliper. ABS is offered as standard.

In European markets, Z125 standard variant is priced at €4,399 (approx. Rs 3.80 lakh). The SE variant costs €4,499, which is around Rs 3.87 lakh. As of now, it doesn’t seem like Kawasaki is making any plans to bring Z125 to India. But in case it makes it to our shores, it will primarily rival the likes of KTM 125 Duke. The latter retails at a starting price of Rs 1.71 lakh.