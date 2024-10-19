Kawasaki 230cc Dual Sport Motorcycle Bookings Open At Rs 5,000 – Exhaust Note

Pricing for Kawasaki KLX230 will be announced in December, whereas deliveries will commence from January 2025

With the entry-level ADV segment demonstrating strong growth potential, brands are eager to secure early gains. Kawasaki has thrown its hat in the ring with the launch of KLX230, an off-road-focused bike. It will primarily challenge the current segment leader, Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

Kawasaki KLX230 – Key features

Focused on off-road performance, Kawasaki KLX230 has little to offer in terms of visual appeal. One can see bare minimum body panels, a beak fender, fork gaiters and an unassuming headlamp cowl. Lighting setup comprises a stacked dual-LED unit that is designed for enhanced illumination. The bike has circular rear-view mirrors, a curvy seat design and underseat exhaust. Kawasaki is offering two colour options with KLX230, Lime Green and Battle Grey.

Kawasaki KLX230 – Off-roading capabilities

With dedicated off-road oriented features, Kawasaki KLX is designed to conquer all terrains. Key among them is the long-travel suspension. At the front, the bike has 37 mm telescopic forks with 240 mm of travel. The Uni-Trak with adjustable preload suspension at the rear has 250 mm of travel. The long-travel suspension ensures that the bike can seamlessly ride across bumpy terrain.

Kawasaki KLX230 utilizes a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, designed to tackle challenging environments. It improves handling and balance, as needed during trail riding. The rugged chassis is designed in a way that suits the needs of a wide range of riders.

Braking setup is also quite robust, with a 265 mm petal disc at front and 220 mm petal disc at the rear. The dual-channel switchable ABS ensures optimal braking performance across both on-road and off-road environments. For off-road riding, users can disable both front and rear ABS with a dedicated switch provided on the left handle.

All the data about the bike is seamlessly presented via an all-digital LCD instrument panel. It has the odometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, dual trip meters and a clock. The instrument console supports Bluetooth, allowing users to access call and email notifications. Several more features are accessible via Kawasaki’s connectivity app. For example, users can check battery voltage, GPS route information, location, riding logs, maintenance history, etc.

Kawasaki KLX230 – Performance

Powering the bike is a 233 cc, air cooled engine that generates 18.1 PS and 18.3 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a ground clearance of 265 mm and seat height of 880 mm. A low seat option is available that brings the seat height to 866 mm. Weighing 139 kg, the Kawasaki KLX230 should be easy to handle and manoeuvre. Combo of 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels enhances off-road performance. Video below from the India debut event of Kawasaki KLX230 offers a peek into the design and exhaust note.

Kawasaki KLX230 pricing

With localization, Kawasaki KLX230 could be offered at a competitive price of around Rs 2 lakh. It will be Kawasaki’s 3rd bike in India to be localized, after Ninja 300 and W175. Rival Hero Xpulse 200 4V is available at a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh. Bookings for Kawasaki KLX230 are currently open for a token amount of Rs 5,000.