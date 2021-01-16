Kawasaki Discounts Jan 2021 – Up To Rs 50k Off On Versys, Vulcan, W800, Z650

Price hike and discounts to get Kawasaki India started for 2021

While Kawasaki India announced a price hike for its motorcycles wef January 2021, the manufacturer is also offering discounts through January. Depending on product, 2021 price hike is in the range of 10k, 15k, and 20k.

In regard to discounts, some of what’s on offer is a repeat of the offers available last month. And some are brand new additions. Stock on offer is limited, and discounts will be honoured on a first come, first serve basis.

Kawasaki 2021 January offers

Discounts range from 20k to 50k. Discounts are applicable on KX 100, KLX 140, KLX110, W800, Vulcan S, Z650, Versys 650 and Versys 1000. The range of offers at hand are valid through the month of January.

Kawasaki KX 100, priced at Rs. 4,87,800 lakhs is available at a discount of Rs.30,000. Kawasaki KLX140G bears a price tag of Rs. 4.06 lakh. Discount available is 40k. KLX110 costs Rs 2,99,500can and is available at the max discount tab of 50k. Discount on the Kawasaki Vulcan S is pegged at 20k at a listed price of Rs. 5.94 lakhs.

Kawasaki W800 is available at a discount of Rs.30,000 on a retail price of Rs 7,09,000. Kawasaki 650cc units, Z650 in Metallic Spark Black, and Versys 650 are available at a discount of 30k each. They are listed at a price of Rs 6,04,000, and Rs 6,39,000 lakhs, respectively. Versys 1000 retails at Rs 11,19,000. Discount on it is listed as 50 grands.

Kawasaki India Sales

From the data collated by FADA for December 2020, Kawasaki India sales is reported at 110 units. That’s 82 units lower than the 192 units reported sold in December 2019. MoM sales has been stable at 109 units sold in November 2020.

While the commuter two-wheeler market in the country is large, specialist bikes hardly have a market share. In fact, the market is so small that sales across such segments, collectively account for less than 1 percent of total bike sales. Kawasaki Supercharged Z H2 and Z H2 SE are available at a starting price of Rs 11,90,000, and 25,90,000, respectively.

Kawasaki India and Idemitsu

Recently, a partnership was announced between Idemitsu Kawasaki Motors India to manufacture Kawasaki Genuine Oil for all Kawasaki motorcycles in India. Idemitsu, together with Kawasaki has developed KGO meet specific requirements of Kawasaki motorcycles. Kawasaki Full Synthetic 10W-40MA uses high quality base oil and additives.

This facilitates excellent engine performance and ride experience in adverse riding conditions. Idemitsu will collaborate with authorised India Kawasaki Motors dealers in aspects of product promotion, product delivery, and service experience. KGO (Kawasaki Genuine Oil) is being manufactured at Idemitsu’s plant at Patalganga, Maharashtra.