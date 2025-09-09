Kawasaki Discounts Sep 2025 Up To Rs 1.5 L – Ninja, Versys Models

Team Green is strapping up for an exciting ride ahead of the festive season. Since the Navratri festival starts from this month, September 22nd, Kawasaki has introduced exciting discounts and offers of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on their Ninja and Versys lineup. The motorcycles involve motorcycles across multiple displacement classes including 300cc, 650cc, 1000cc and 1100cc.

From September 22nd 2025, the revised GST rates from the Indian Government will kick in which will necessitate a price bump. This is because Government is slapping a 40% GST rate on motorcycles above 350cc, up from previous 28%. Ahead of this, Kawasaki aims to clear some unsold inventory with attractive benefits.

Ninja Family – Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh Off

Kawasaki’s Ninja family has been among the most sought-after in the world. Ahead of the festivities kicking in, Kawasaki India is offering up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on its litre-class Ninja ZX-10R, depending on colour chosen. Without discounts, ZX-10R superbike has been priced at Rs 18.5 lakh (Ex-sh).

While displacing more than Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 1100SX is a less powerful motorcycle and sits in a niche aiming for sports tourer enthusiasts. It has been priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (Ex-sh) before discounts. Speaking of, Kawasaki India is offering up to Rs 1 lakh discount on Ninja 1100SX, making it more attractive then before.

Versys Family – Up to Rs 1.1 Lakh Off

Within the company’s adventure tourer lineup, we have Versys family spawning motorcycles across multiple engine displacements. The lowest discounts within the Versys adventure tourer family is with Versys 650, which gets a cashback benefit of up to Rs 20,000. Without discounts, Versys 650 has been priced at Rs 7.93 lakh (Ex-sh).

Despite being smaller and a newer product to the Indian market, Kawasaki Versys X-300 gets a higher discount than Versys 650. Aimed at new adventure tourer riders, Versys X-300 offers a taste of Versys pedigree from larger bikes with manageable performance. Versys X-300 is bestowed with a cashback benefit of up to Rs 25,000 and without discounts, it costs Rs 3.8 lakh (Ex-sh).

Biggest Versys on this list, the Versys 1100, actually gets the highest discounts. It has an Ex-sh price tag of Rs 12.9 lakh and for the month of September 2025, it has been bestowed with a sizeable cashback benefit of up to Rs 1.1 lakh. It is quite feature packed boasting cruise control, traction control and more.

