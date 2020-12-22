Kawasaki Eliminator H2 Supercharged Cruiser Launch Likely In 2021

The litre-class supercharged power cruiser will be powered by the same powertrain as in Ninja H2 and Z H2

The first time the world came to know about Kawasaki Eliminator H2 was a couple of months back when a Japanese magazine called Young Machine displayed a rendering of the supercharged power cruiser on its front page. A couple of months later, rumours are rife that the bike has reached the end of its developmental cycle.

The latest image published by the magazine shows what the final production-spec model could actually look like. Although it is just a render, going by Young Machine’s reputation the final production bike is likely to be close to this in terms of its styling.

Design

An amalgam of Ninja H2 and Eliminator Cruiser, this supercharged Eliminator H2 could hit international markets in 2021 itself. In this rendered image, the bike uses a tubular frame structure just like the ones found in Ninja H2 and Z H2 machines.

However, the top hat of this bike is widely unique from its other siblings. It gets a cruiser-like low stance, mid-set footpegs and a fuel tank swooping down to meet a low seat.

Designers at Young Machine have envisioned Eliminator H2 as a traditional cruiser with a single seat, stocky rear end and chopped off rear fenders. It is also expected to borrow a few chassis components from the naked Z H2 to ease its transition as well as cost.

This will make it more affordable than the naked speedster while a softer suspension setup would make for a more comfortable cruiser ride. The production-spec model is also likely to get a wider handlebar than what is seen on the render.

Powertrain

If it reaches production, it is likely to be powered by a supercharged 998cc inline four-cylinder engine powering the Z H2 and Ninja H2. While on the sportier iterations, this engine is tuned to make 200 horses, in the power cruiser it is likely to be slightly detuned to around 175 bhp to 180 bhp. It would still be one of the most powerful cruisers going around.

Expected reveal

While there has been no word from Team Green as of yet regarding Eliminator H2, if it is indeed in pipeline, we can expect Kawasaki to reveal this motorcycle towards the end of 2021 either at the EICMA in Milan or at the Tokyo Motor Show provided threats due to Covid-19 subsides. If it hits international markets, it will rival the likes of Honda Rebel 1100 and Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 1200.