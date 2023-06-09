Kawasaki Eliminator launched in the US – Price USD 6,649 (Rs 5.48 lakh)

The same 451cc parallel twin engine on Kawasaki Eliminator US-spec model does duties on Ninja 400 as well

Kawasaki has revived its Eliminator brand from the dead after a decade. This bodes well to the brand as it evokes a certain nostalgia within the target demographic. Eliminator series is a low-sling textbook cruiser motorcycle that get engines from their respective Ninja and Z counterparts.

The first Eliminator model debuted for JDM with a 399cc parallel twin engine from a Ninja 300. Now Kawasaki has showcased Eliminator for USA, which features a larger 451cc parallel twin engine from Ninja 400. In USA, Kawasaki Eliminator will rival the likes of Honda Rebel 500 and a few cruisers from Royal Enfield like Meteor 350.

Kawasaki Eliminator Debuts In USA

For some reason, Kawasaki has resorted to offering a larger engine for US market. Compared to Ninja 400’s engine, Eliminator has a 6.8 mm longer stroke to ensure more torque, probably at a lower rev range. This is evident in torque figures as Eliminator has 42.97 Nm as opposed to 37 Nm of Ninja 400.

In USA, Kawasaki Eliminator measures 2250 mm in length, 785 mm in width, 1099 mm in height, 1518 mm long wheelbase. It has a 30-degree rake angle too, which is relatively sharp for a low-slung cruiser. Ground clearance is 150 mm and seat height is 734 mm. 12.8L fuel tank is very small considering that it is a cruiser.

Kawasaki Eliminator comes in two variants. Standard Eliminator and Eliminator SE. On top of the standard model, Eliminator SE offers exclusive colours, two pattern seats, a headlight cowl, fork boots and a waterproof USB-C charging port for smartphones or other accessories. Standard model comes in Pearl Robotic White and Pearl Storm Grey shades, while SE gets a sole Candy Steel Furnace Orange / Ebony dual-tone colourway.

The motorcycle gets a steel tubular frame, 41 mm RSU telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers for rear suspension, 18” front wheel wrapped with 130/70-18 tyre and a rear 16” wheel wrapped with 150/60-18 tyre. Pulled back handlebar, neutral footpeg position and a low 176 kg kerb weight ensure a fatigue-free cruising.

Will it Eliminate its rivals?

Kawasaki Eliminator comes equipped with a variation of Ninja 400 engine. This is a 451cc parallel twin motor, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 4V head, slip and assist clutch are notable features. Kawasaki is offering single disc setups at both ends with an option for dual channel ABS. There is a round fully digital instrument cluster too, with Bluetooth connectivity.

In USA standard Eliminator costs USD 6,649 (5.48 lakh) for non ABS model and USD 6,949 (Rs. 5.72 lakh) for ABS model. Eliminator SE gets ABS as standard and costs USD 7,249 (Rs. 5.97 lakh). Kawasaki India hasn’t revealed any information regarding launch of Eliminator cruiser in the Asian subcontinent.