Kawasaki India Launches K-Care Extended Warranty And AMC Package

Kawasaki dominates the premium motorcycle segment, with a range of options from 650cc – 1000cc

For better care and safety of its motorcycles and to ensure complete peace of mind for customers, Kawasaki has launched a new post-sales package named K-Care. It’s a one-of-its-kind comprehensive package covering both extended warranty as well as annual maintenance contract (AMC).

One of the key advantages of K-care is that it can be used at any of the Kawasaki authorised service centre in India. This will be hugely beneficial for long distance riders as well as customers who often change cities.

Kawasaki K-Care extended warranty

Under K-Care, Kawasaki customers get two years of standard warranty and additional two years of extended warranty. The standard two year warranty is applicable for the first 30,000 km or two years’ time from the date of purchase, whichever is earlier. In a similar manner, the extended two year warranty covers 20,000 km. In total, customers get 50k km or 4 years of warranty.

The standard warranty and extended warranty will remain valid in case the motorcycle is sold during the tenure period. The extended warranty will be beneficial for customers, as it will enhance the resale value of the motorcycle. The warranty under K-Care will commence from the date of sale of the motorcycle to the first owner.

Kawasaki K-Care annual maintenance contract

Under this package, customers can save on service cost related to eight preventive maintenance services. This will be applicable for a period of four years. During this time, customers can get their motorcycle’s engine oil changed eight time, oil filter change four times and brake fluid replacement one time.

The AMC will also cover other routine service and maintenance checks that will be carried out at regular intervals during the four year period. The AMC is transferable, which means subsequent owner can also benefit in case of resale.

As of now, Kawasaki K-Care package is available only for new customers of MY21 Ninja ZX-10R. Based on response, Kawasaki may introduce this option for other motorcycles in its portfolio. To activate K-Care, customers will have to purchase the EW and AMC on the same date, as the motorcycle’s sales invoice date. The package will be applicable only when the MY21 Ninja ZX-10R is purchased from a Kawasaki authorized dealership.

It is also important to note that K-Care does not cover road side assistance (RSA). To know more about K-Care, its pricing and applicable terms and conditions, customers can approach their nearest Kawasaki dealership.