Kawasaki India Price Hike Up To Rs 20k – Vulcan, Ninja, Versys, W800

Kawasaki India price increase wef January 1, 2021

Kawasaki India has announced a price revision of upto 20 grands for its motorcycles on sale in India. It’s off-roading KX and KLX range will continue to be sold at current prices in the new year. Kawasaki Z900 and Versys 1000 will be costlier by 20k. Vulcan S, Ninja and Versys 650, and Ninja 1000Sx will be costlier by 15 grands. One will have to shell out 10 grads more for Z650 and W800.

Kawasaki 2020 December Discounts

Kawasaki India has special end of the year discounts so as to bring customers to showrooms. And clear out MY20 stock. Discounts are offered on a wide range of Kawasaki bikes, including KLX 110, KLX 140, KX 100, W800, Vulcan S, Z650 and Versys 650 and valid from 1-31st December 2020. With limited stock of each model at company dealerships, buyers will be offered discounts on a first come first serve basis.

The Kawasaki KLX110, priced at Rs. 2.99 lakhs is being offered at a discount of Rs.30,000. Kawasaki KLX140G, which carries a price tag of Rs. 4.06 lakhs is available with a discount of Rs.40,000 while the KX 100 can be had at a maximum discount of Rs.50,000. It currently retails at Rs 4,87,800.

Discounts on the Kawasaki Vulcan S, priced at Rs. 5.94 lakhs are listed at Rs.20,000. Kawasaki W800 gets a discount of Rs.30,000 on a retail price of Rs 7,09,000. The Kawasaki 650 twins, Z650 and Versys 650 are available at a discount of upto Rs.30,000 each.

By March 2021, Kawasaki India will launch the much awaited BS6 Ninja 300, which has been off the shelves since the BS6 norms were implemented in India back in April 2020. Ninja 300 was the best-selling bike from the brand, and its discontinuation has affected sales hugely.

No Kawasaki New Price Jan 2021 Old Price Diff 1 Vulcan S 5,94,000 5,79,000 15,000 2 Z650 6,04,000 5,94,000 10,000 3 Ninja 650 6,39,000 6,24,000 15,000 4 Versys 650 6,94,000 6,79,000 15,000 5 W800 7,09,000 6,99,000 10,000 6 Z900 8,19,000 7,99,000 20,000 7 Ninja 1000SX 11,04,000 10,89,000 15,000 8 Versys 1000 11,19,000 10,99,000 20,000 9 KX100 4,87,800 4,87,800 0 10 KX250 7,43,000 7,43,000 0 11 KX450 7,79,000 7,79,000 0 12 KLX110 2,99,500 2,99,500 0 13 KLX140G 4,06,600 4,06,600 0 14 KLX450R 8,49,000 8,49,000 0

New Global Debut From Kawasaki

Kawasaki recently unveiled the Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR. Expected to arrive in India next year, 2021 Kawasaki ZX10R will be offered in two variants ABS and Non-ABS and in color options of Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray and the Ninja KRT Edition in Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX10RR gets a single colour option of Lime Green. Updates include an even more aerodynamic body, small LED headlamps, a 4.3 inch TFT colour screen and smartphone connectivity with Bluetooth and Rideology App. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR promise better ergonomics with a more comfortable riding position, footpegs set 5mm higher and clip on handle bars 10mm further forward.

No engine specifications are revealed as on date but the 998cc, liquid cooled, in-line four cylinder DOHC engine gets mated to a 6 speed gearbox and complies with Euro5/BS6 emission norms. On its outgoing counterpart, this engine makes 203 hp power and 115 Nm torque. Electronics on the new ZX-10R will also include Bosch 6 axis IMU, Kawasaki cornering management function, Kawasaki intelligent anti lock braking system, etc.

Pricing has also not yet been detailed. However, in the US markets, the Kawasaki ZX-10R is priced at US$ 16,999 (Rs.12.17 lakhs). Expect the ZX-10R and RR to go on sale in India sometime next year.