Kawasaki India To Increase Prices By Up To Rs 25k – New Price List April 2021

Prices for select Kawasaki models will be increased except those that were recently launched

In a trend that is spreading like fire, another automotive manufacturer has decided to increase prices of its products at the start of the new financial year 2021-22. This time it is Japanese superbike brand Kawasaki which has announced that it will be hiking the prices of its models from April 1, 2021.

The hike in prices ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000. Prices of some of the recently launched models such as the BS6 compliant Ninja 300 and Ninja ZX-10R have been left untouched. Other bikes that will not see any price revisions are Z H2, Z H2 SE, KLX110, and KLX140G, out of which the latter two haven’t been launched in India yet.

Revised Prices

Ninja 650 has received a price hike of Rs 15,000 and will now be offered at Rs 6.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Its elder sibling Ninja 1000SX will now be available at a price of Rs 11.29 lakh against the last price of Rs 11.04 lakh.

Coming to the naked series of Kawasaki models, Z650 will now be priced at Ra 6.18 lakh after an increment of Rs 15,000. A similar hike has been observed for Z900 as well which will now be priced at Rs 8.34 lakh from next week onwards.

The Japanese brand’s adventure motorcycles- Versys 650 and Versys 1000 have received a price hike of Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. They will now be offered at a price of Rs 7.08 lakh and Rs 11.44 lakh respectively.

The company’s only power cruiser Vulcan S has received a price increment of Rs 10,000 and is now available at a price of Rs 6.04 lakh. The naked retro classic motorcycle W800 has faced a price hike of Rs 10,000 and is now priced at Rs 7.19 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Upcoming Versys X300

Kawasaki is said to launch more BS6 updated bikes in the near future as well. The most prominent of those being Versys X300. It will be powered by the same 296cc liquid-cooled four-stroke parallel-twin engine which powers the recently launched Ninja 300 BS6.

This engine pumps out 38.4 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and will likely be paired with a slipper and assist clutch. It is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.