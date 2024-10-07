Kawasaki KLX 230 S Launch Date 17th Oct – Unofficial Bookings Open

When launched, Kawasaki KLX 230 S will primarily rival Hero Xpulse 200 4V and Yezdi Adventure along with upcoming Xpulse 210

With the sense of adventure rising among Indians, lifestyle off-road vehicles have seen excellent reception. In motorcycles, ADVs are currently trending and are one of the hottest genres in India. Catering to this segment, Kawasaki is launching KLX 230 S in India soon and there is an official launch date revealed by the brand too.

With a countdown of just 10 days, Kawasaki KLX 230 S launch date is set for October 17th. Unofficial bookings for the same seem to have commenced too. This off-road motorcycle will be locally assembled via the CKD route and is likely to be priced competitively as Hero Xpulse with similar ethos holds an excellent value-for-money proposition.

Kawasaki KLX 230 S Launch Date

With localisation, Kawasaki KLX 230 S is speculated to cost under Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh). Owing to its simple powertrain and engine displacement, it will primarily compete with Hero Xpulse 200 4V and the upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 with Karizma XMR 210 engine, which has been spied testing on multiple occasions.

Soon to launch KLX 230 S has been spied testing in India as well. Design-wise, it will be similar to the 2024 KLX 230 S sold globally. It has a typical ADV design, with a small headlight unit and a large beak below it that should protect crucial components while landing from a jump.

There’s a large 21-inch wire-spoke wheel at the front, lending a lot of attitude. A small fuel tank, minimal body panels, tall seat height, really long seat, up-swept exhaust with a beefy heat shield and a plastic tail section where bike’s rear registration plates are. Indian unit will come equipped with front registration plates and a saree guard.

KLX 230 S is not a looker and it was not meant to be, either. This motorcycle is all about robust riding capabilities and off-roading prowess. Where componentry is concerned, the bike boasts 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, 240 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS along with dual-sport tyres.

Performance

Ground clearance is 239 mm, seat height is 843 mm and kerb weight could be around 140 kg for India-spec model. Kawasaki KLX 230 S is lighter than Xpulse 200 4V (159 kg Standard, 161 kg Pro). Thus boasting a higher power-to-weight ratio than Xpulse 200 4V and even the upcoming Xpulse 210 with more performance.

KLX 230 S is powered by a simple 233cc, 2V, air-cooled engine with around 20 bhp and 17 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and complying with BS6 P2 emission standards. When launched on 17th October, it will be the 3rd localized Kawasaki product in India after Ninja 300 and W175.