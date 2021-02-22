Kawasaki New Motorcycle Launch Teasers – Ninja 300 BS6, Versys X300?

The two new motorcycles from Kawasaki India are expected to augment its entry-level portfolio and one of them appears to be an adventure tourer

Without revealing much, Kawasaki India’s social media handles have released a teaser showing two motorcycles under a green veil. The caption reads “Ride with passion, the new age sensation. Stay tuned”.

We expect the two new motorcycles to be launched in the coming weeks. If we were to guess, Kawasaki is gearing up to reintroduce its best selling Ninja 300 in BS6 avatar while also augment its medium displacement portfolio with its Versys-X 300 adventure tourer.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300

Given that the medium displacement adventure tourers are steadily gaining momentum in the country, it would be a logical move to usher in the Versys-X 300. While there is no official confirmation on its launch, the teaser clearly shows the motorcycle on the right to be considerably taller than the one on the left, leading us to speculate what’s under the wrap.

The KTM 390 Adventure has done well to activate this niche in India and hence the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 does not need to lay the groundwork. Textbook styling, long-travel suspension system, spoke wheels, dual-purpose tyres and a strong character makes the baby Versys an attractive proposition.

The Ninja derived 300 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor with its refined and effortless performance credentials only adds to its overall appeal. Given that the Versys-X 300 is not going to be as localized as its primary rival, expect the prices to be considerably higher. Something in the ballpark of INR 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) is likely.

Rather than going against the KTM 390 Adventure head-on, the Kawasaki adventure tourer, if launched in India, will aim to emerge as a more premium alternative. However, feature highlights are rather modest and include a digi-analog instrument console, dual-channel ABS, and slipper and assist clutch.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 will retain the time proven 296 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which is paired to a 6-speed transmission. The BS4 version churned out 38.4 hp and 27 Nm of torque but we may see a slight drop in these figures as the motor prioritizes emission performance. That said, the difference in output figures are expected to be negligible.

Visually, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 is expected to remain identical to the BS4 version but the Japanese brand may chose to use this opportunity to introduce new colour options. The equipment level are expected to stay the same too. The fully faired compact supersports motorcycle will continue to rival the KTM RC 390. Expect the price tag to be slightly above INR 3 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

The two new launches in the affordable end of the premium motorcycle segment is expected to bring in considerable incremental sales to Kawasaki India’s table.