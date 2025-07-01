Kawasaki Ninja 300 Discounts Up To Rs 84k On MY24 Version

Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been the go-to motorcycle for many first-time multi-cylinder motorcycle buyers for a long time. After the discontinuation of Ninja 250, Ninja 300 was the entry-level motorcycle in Kawasaki’s multi-cylinder portfolio, attracting supersport and touring enthusiasts at the same time.

At the fag end of May 2025, Kawasaki launched 2025 Ninja 300 with a few updates over its MY24 counterpart it was replacing. Now that MY25 version has started to arrive in showrooms, few Kawasaki dealerships have been offering hefty discounts to clear unsold inventory of MY24 version of Ninja 300. Let’s take a look at finer details.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Discounts

A few Kawasaki dealerships have been offering exciting discounts and offers on MY24 Ninja 300 to clear unsold inventory. The move is in the light of the launch of MY25 version which was launched at the same Rs 3.43 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag as MY24 version, but had refreshed graphics and updated features list.

Now, discounts on older MY24 version goes till Rs 84,000, which is almost the cost of RTO, insurance and other paraphernalia in states like Maharashtra. So, one can effectively get a 2024 Ninja 300 for a price tag of Rs 3.43 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh (OTR, Maharashtra), after applying the discount of Rs up to Rs 84,000.

It has to be noted that discount depends on dealerships and is subjected to change at the discretion of said dealerships. Visiting your closest Kawasaki authorised showroom for exact prices is advised.

Specs, Colours, Features

MY24 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is offered with three colours – Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. With 2025 Ninja 300, Kawasaki updated the graphics of Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey colourways with a dash of Yellow, that replaces the Red highlights seen in MY24 version.

Functional updates with 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 were a larger floating windscreen inspired by the more powerful Ninja ZX-10R and the inclusion of dual projector headlight setup, inspired by Ninja ZX-6R. Powertrain continues to be the same 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC 4V/cyl engine with 39 PS and 26.1 Nm, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.