Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price Cut – Z650 Benefits Of Rs 35k Offer

Price reduction is likely aimed at clearing existing inventory to make way for MY23 version of Kawasaki Ninja 300

Year-end discounts are quite common, as OEMs and dealers try to clear inventory as much as possible. Working on those lines, Kawasaki has reduced price of Ninja 300 by Rs 10,000. From the earlier price of Rs 3.40 lakh, the bike will now be available at a starting price of Rs 3.30 lakh (ex.sh).

Price cut for Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be applicable till December 31, 2022 or till stocks last, whichever is earlier. Next year, Kawasaki is expected to launch the MY23 version of the bike. It will continue to rival the likes of KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR and TVS Apache RR310.

Impact on sales

For a bike that costs Rs 3.40 lakh, a price reduction of Rs 10k is not significant. In percentage terms, it works out at around 3%. It may work as an incentive for true-blue Ninja enthusiasts, but unlikely to impact folks who have non-partisan views. However, if the inventory is not too big, the Rs 10k price cut can potentially achieve its objective.

Even with the price cut, Ninja 300 will continue to be the most expensive bike in its class. KTM RC 390 is priced at around Rs 3.18 lakh whereas BMW G310RR retails at around Rs 3 lakh. Most affordable is Apache RR310, available at a starting price of Rs 2.65 lakh.

For the price cut to be more effective, a reduction of 5-10% could have delivered better results. A price tag closer to the 3-lakh mark would have been perceived as more beneficial from the customer’s point of view. A recent example is that of Honda CB300F, where prices have been reduced by a massive Rs 50,000. It has effectively reduced the starting price to around Rs 1.75 lakh. This is likely to have a better impact in terms of boosting sales.

In addition to cutting price of Ninja 300, Kawasaki has also announced benefits of up to Rs 35,000 with the purchase of Z650. It is currently priced at Rs 6.43 lakh, ex-sh. It is powered by a 649cc parallel twin LC engine that delivers 68 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 MY23 expected features

Cosmetic enhancements and some tech upgrades could be the key focus areas for Kawasaki Ninja 300 MY23 version. Some new colour options can also be introduced. In its current form, Ninja 300 is offered in colour options of Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Ebony. The Ebony colour is essentially an all-black theme with contrasting dark green highlights. Among the three, the Lime Green probably has the sportiest profile with a vibrant mix of black, green, white and red.

It remains to be seen what kind of hardware changes are introduced with Ninja 300 MY23. Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin motor that generates 39 PS of max power at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch.

The engine has advanced features such as fine-atomizing injectors, dual throttle valves and hard Alumite coating on pistons. These work to improve ride dynamics, durability and fuel efficiency. Ride quality and overall experience could be further improved with Ninja 300 MY23.