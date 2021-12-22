Kawasaki Ninja 300, Z900, Versys 650 Prices Update – Jan 2022

Kawasaki currently has seventeen models in its India portfolio, the range starts with Ninja 300 at Rs 3.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki has updated prices of almost all models retailed in India. The latest price revision will come into effect on January 1, 2022. The Japanese superbike brand has taken to its social media handle about the recent price hike where the latest prices of all motorcycles have been mentioned.

Kawasaki Prices Jan 2022 – Ninja 300

The range starts with Ninja 300 which is now priced at Rs 3.24 lakh and has witnessed a hike of Rs 6,000. Its elder sibling- Ninja 650 can be had at a price of Rs 6.68 lakh instead of Rs 6.61 lakh. The naked iteration of the 650cc sports bike- Z650 has been priced at 6.24 lakh and hasn’t undergone a revision in prices.

The retro sibling of Z650 called Z650 RS also hasn’t undergone any price change since it hasn’t arrived in showrooms yet. The modern classic motorcycle is priced at Rs 6.72 lakh. The only cruiser offering from Team Green in India is Vulcan S which is now available at a price of Rs 6.16 lakh, an increment of Rs 6,000.

ADV Lineup- Versys 650, Versys 1000

The ADV lineup of Kawasaki has also witnessed a substantial increment in prices. Versys 650 is now available at a price of Rs 7.15 lakh, while Versys 1000 can be bought at Rs 11.72 lakh. Therefore, prices have been increased by Rs 22,500 and Rs 17,000 respectively.

Flagship Range

The flagship Ninja twins- 1000SX and ZX10-R are now respectively priced at Rs 11.51 lakh and Rs 15.37 lakh. Prices of both sports bikes have seen a jump of Rs 11,000 and Rs 23,000 respectively.

Kawasaki W800 can now be bought at Rs 7.33 lakh. Earlier, the modern classic roadster was priced at Rs 7.08 lakh. Prices of Z900 have been increased by Rs 8,000 which now stands at Rs 8.50 lakh.

The flagship range of motorcycle range in the entire Kawasaki lineup= Z H2 and Z H2 SE has not witnessed a hike in the latest price revisions. Both naked streetfighters continue to be priced at Rs 21.90 lakh and 25.90 lakh respectively. Kawasaki also hasn’t touched the existing prices of the brand’s KX range of dirt bikes.

The range consists of KX100, KX250, KX450 and KX450R, the last of them recently launched in India. The bikes are priced at Rs 4.88 lakh, Rs 7.99 lakh, Rs 8.59 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Kawasaki is planning to launch a new entry-level motorcycle in the form of W175.