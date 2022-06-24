Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 Launch Price Rs 4.99 L – Official Website

Ninja 400 was available earlier in India, but had to be discontinued due to stricter BS6 emission norms

Since April 2020 when BS6 emission norms came into effect, Kawasaki has worked consistently to expand its portfolio in India. Most of the models were updated to BS6 in 2020-2021. Among the ones that are still pending is Ninja 400. Not anymore.

Kawasaki recently launched Euro 5 compliant version of Ninja 400 in international markets In Europe, Kawasaki has also updated Z400 to Euro 5 standards. Now they have launched the updated BS6 Ninja 400 in India. As per the official website, 2023 Ninja 400 India price starts from Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-sh. This is the same price at which the BS4 Ninja 400 was available, before it got discontinued.

2023 Ninja 400 styling

Kawasaki Ninja bikes are designed to be gorgeous and new Ninja 400 carries forward that pedigree. Quite a few styling bits have been borrowed from Ninja H2. Some of the key features include slim dual LED headlamps, sleek LED DRLs, transparent windscreen, front cowl-mounted funky rear view mirrors, low-set, wide handlebar, sculpted fuel tank, split-seat design and upswept exhaust. Bodywork adds significant volume, which ensures the big bike look and feel for Ninja 400.

Colour options for Ninja 400 include Lime green and Metallic Carbon Gray. Both colour themes are equally appealing, although the Gray version appears to have a far more magnetic persona. It also looks superior in terms of aggression, dominance and street presence. Both colour variants have lively graphics that add an extra dose of sportiness.

New Ninja 400 has a hybrid cockpit, featuring a large analogue tachometer at the centre. On left are the warning lamps, while the right side has a multi-function LCD screen. Gear position indicator is placed centrally for easy viewability.

New Ninja 400 performance

Powering Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a 399cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin, DOCH, 8 valve motor that generates 45 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The engine has been tuned to deliver optimal performance across the rev range along with smooth response and controllability. Kawasaki has also improved the engine’s design, making it as compact as a 250cc motor.

Ninja 400 utilizes a Trellis frame, integrated with 41mm telescopic forks at front and gas charged monoshock suspension with preload adjustability. Braking is handled by 310 mm and 220 mm petal discs at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS from Nissin is offered as standard.

With a relaxed rider triangle, Ninja 400 can suit a wide variety of rider sizes and riding environments. The bike has ergonomically placed handlebar and slightly foot-forward foot pegs, which ensure comfortable rides and optimal control and handling. Seat height of 785 mm also helps achieve better control and handling, even for shorter riders.