Kawasaki Ninja 650 Gets Rs 30K Discount For Limited Period – Details

While Royal Enfield is the primary contributor in 500cc+ motorcycle segment, Kawasaki is pretty high up the list, volume wise. The company offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance multi-cylinder motorcycles. The popular middle-weight offering, Ninja 650, is bestowed with an attractive discount for July 2024. Let’s take a look.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Gets Rs 30,000 Discount

The Japanese motorcycle brand, Kawasaki, has been one of the most sought after in the high-performance motorcycles space. Team Green often comes out on top of its rivals where sheer value for money is concerned, as they are priced competitively.

Whenever Kawasaki offers discounts on top, the VFM quotient goes higher. Something similar happened in March 2024 when Kawasaki offered attractive discounts for four of its motorcycles – Ninja 400 with Rs 40,000 discount, Ninja 650 with Rs 30,000 discount, Versys 650 with Rs 40,000 discount and Vulcan S with Rs 60,000 discount.

Kawasaki is now offering the same Rs 30,000 discount for Ninja 650 in July 2024 as well. This discount is offered as ‘Good Times Voucher’ that buyers can redeem at checkout. The company took to social media to announce the Rs 30,000 discount offered on their middle-weight offering, the Ninja 650.

In the marketing material, Kawasaki India mentioned that Ninja 650 is on sale for an Ex-showroom price of Rs 7.16 lakh and buyers can avail Good Time Voucher of Rs 30,000 on this motorcycle. Taking the effective Ex-showroom price down to Rs 6.86 lakh after the discount is applied.

This offer is likely to last till the current stocks are cleared. For finer details and accurate on-road prices, buyers are advised to visit their nearest Kawasaki dealership. The company didn’t announce any discounts on other Kawasaki motorcycles.

The tried and tested!

Kawasaki Ninja 650 is among the most popular middle-weight motorcycles on sale in India. It has been prevalent in India for a very long time and is a staple name among the enthusiasts. Ninja 650 comes equipped with a tried and tested 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor that is capable of churning out 68 PS of peak power and 64 Nm of peak torque.

Where features are concerned, Ninja 650 gets LED headlights, a TFT instrument screen with a plethora of functions and more. The same 650 platform spawns a street naked motorcycle in the form of Z650, Versys 650 ADV, Z650 RS cafe racer and Vulcan S cruiser. Closest rival to Ninja 650 in India is Aprilia RS660 and the soon-to-launch Triumph Daytona 660.